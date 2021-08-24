The Rotary club of Lekki Central recently commissioned five waste bins to Lekki Conservation Center, Lagos as part of efforts to keep clean environment and promote recycling.

The District Governor of the Club, Rtn. Remi Bello who was hosted by club explained that the donation was done discourage littering of the Conservation Center

His wow: ” After the required needs assessment was conducted at the center, it was found that tourists and visitors to the conservation littered plastic bottles after consumption.

” So we decided to donate these five bottle shaped recycling bins to create awareness and encourage the recycling of plastic bottles instead of littering the center. This project also keys into one of the Rotary focus areas of supporting the environment.” Rtn. Bello reiterated.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Centre, the project manager, Ademola Ogunsesan, said that Lekki Conservation Center was enthralled to receive the recycling bins and happy that Rotary Club is supporting the environment.” He said