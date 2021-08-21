By Tunde Oso

Gbenga Onibu-Ore, film-maker and singer, has said that his singing experience at Anglican Church choir from the age of nine has helped in shaping his musical and acting career.

Onibu-Ore, who said this during a chance encounter with Sunday Vanguard, stated that he did not develop a love for music; rather, he was born with it.

According to him, “I didn’t develop a love for music. I was born with it. That can be traced back to my mother’s side of the family. They used to have a large cultural music band back in the day. That was where I got my composition skills. I joined an Anglican Church choir at the age of nine, and I’m still a chorister.”

He also said he has a lot of stories to tell and the best way he can pass them across is through movies.

Speaking to further about his new movie titled, ‘Asa’, he said, “Any time, I look back on the trajectory of my life, I realise that I have a lot to tell the world about myself. Because of the acting talent God has deposited in me, the best medium to showcase myself and my stories is through movies.

“I believe that no matter how bad a situation is, the immediate option before us may not be the only way to follow. There would always be another option of better value if we take a close look.”

On some of the challenges he faced while making the movie, he said, “Life is full of challenges. Even though I had some nice and accessible people on the set, some actors were not really friendly. I guess that was because I’m new in the industry.”