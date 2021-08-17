Rising Debt Stock: DG DMO calls for more revenue generation

The Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, has expressed the need for solutions that will address low revenues and curb the rising level of new borrowings in the country.

This call was made at the interactive session on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) held by the National Assembly’s House Committee on Finance yesterday in Abuja.

In her contributions, the DG DMO, Patience Oniha, stated that successive low revenues in the Budget, which is further compounded by less than 100% realization, have reflected in high levels of borrowing in recent years. Expectedly, these borrowings have resulted in a high growth rate in the Debt Stock as well as Debt Service. She added that the trend is the same in the draft 2022-2024 MTEF.

Present at the session were the Honorable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze; Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha; Comptroller-General, Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) and other top officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

