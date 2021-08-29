Nze Chukwu Ozichukwu was Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for eight years, making him the longest serving executive member of the party. Ozichukwu exited the office in 2008 when President Olusegun Obasanjo left office. In this interview, he shares his view on the crisis bedeviling the party even as he shares his thoughts on some national issues.

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

You were at a time the longest serving NWC (Deputy National Chairman, South-East) of the PDP. For a very long time, you appeared to have taken the late Bola Ige’s ‘siddon look’ approach. Why the silence especially on national issues. Is it deliberate?

I wasn’t Deputy National Chairman but National Vice Chairman South-East. The PDP was guided by the fundamental principles of zoning and rotation.

In my days the position of Deputy National Chairman was zoned to the South-West.

I didn’t exit. I, by the grace of God and the goodwill of the good people of the South East, served out my full term of 8 years.

When people tell you that the Igbo cannot agree, please tell them that it’s not true.

We are positively republican. Be it as it may, we are very cohesive and have uncommon understanding in the midst of seeming chaos. Behind the obvious ambiguities are unity but not uniformity, cooperation and not dehumanizing compromise or thoughtless conformity, selfless service and not debilitating servitude. Authenticity is the distinguishing mark of the Igbo and primogeniture is our sacred governance feature in families and among kindred but not wealth or academic attainments. I have not been silent. I think it’s futile to speak only for its own sake, without meaning or contributing in shaping a debate or achieving a purpose.

Insecurity and dwindling economy are issues that appear to have defied solutions. What’s your approach to the issue of insecurity vis-a-vis banditry, kidnapping and the insurgency especially in the North-East?

I make bold to say that insecurity and dwindling economy have not defied solution. In my view, no informed and concerted approach has been done to proffer solutions. We need to do more beyond mere rhetoric, armchair criticisms, clay footed grandstanding and pedestrian seriousness.

Approach has to be collective, collaborative, cooperative and collegial. Banditry, kidnapping and insurgency have become synonymous with life in the South-East and the havoc wreaked on the society by the known and unknown gunmen is the consequence. In our circumstance, it’s even alleged that they are scripted, sponsored and handsomely rewarded by the least people expected in the society. Government at all levels has not taken the grassroots, communities and the people into confidence. The people know themselves more than anyone else and are more interested in their lives, welfare and well-being more than anyone else. Government must be seen to be doing better than confronting youths and killing them.

There are movements to balkanize Nigeria. Sunday Igboho is leading the fight to have Oduduwa nation while Nnamdi Kanu is fighting for Biafra. Both of them are presently guests of the Nigerian and Beninese authorities. Some have said their ideas may be noble but their actions are faulty abinitio. How true?

Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi- religious and multi-cultural nation-state. The history of our amalgamation leaves a lot to be desired. Fortunately, there is a provision for review after 100 years. Unfortunately, the date has come and gone but the need echoes. The signs are ominous, the clock is ticking and government seems not bothered by the sensitivities and sensibilities of the governed. I use the words government and governed advisedly because the suffering is all over. The common people in the North, the Middle-Belt, and the South are suffering terribly. Government has to wake up and redeem itself from self destruction.

Neither Mazi Nnamdi Kalu nor Sunday Igboho is the problem. Government is pursuing symptoms rather than real causes and sources of the demands and movements. There can be no peace without justice. A sense of belonging and access to justice is core in the maintenance of sustainable peace. Government should coordinate security networks within and between communities including faith communities and government at all levels. Everyone loves Nigeria and everyone is pleading for justice, equity and fairness. I believe that these can be achieved without bloodshed.

Government, I am quite sure, knows what to do but reluctant to do them and let peace reign. No one is happy with the state of insecurity in Nigeria except maybe the government. The President needs to do more and offer the disenchanted people an olive branch. As you are aware, most of the people who voted for President Buhari did so in the hope that he was going to improve on security. Unfortunately, like Nikita Khrushchev once said: “Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build a bridge even where there is no river”.

Some PDP governors (Umahi of Ebonyi, Matawalle of Zamfara and Ayade of Cross River) have decamped to the ruling APC at the federal level. Umahi said he left so that the presidential ambition of the South-East would be achieved. Matawalle said he needed to align with the ruling party at the centre so that banditry/kidnapping can be wiped out in his state while Ayade said he decamped so he can support and encourage the President to do more for the country. Would you have accepted that during your days as the leader of the PDP in South-East?

Indeed I pity them all. Well they are all adults and privileged. It was Winston Churchill who said: “Some men change their party for the sake of their principles; others their principles for the sake of their party.” They should have learned from history.

OBJ (former President Obasanjo) left (PDP) because President Jonathan insulted him. Waziri Atiku left earlier, same with Senator Bukola Saraki, Dr Achike Udenwa, Governor Tambuwal, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and a few others only to come back with their hands on their heads swearing “NEVER AGAIN”.

Governors Umahi, Metawalle and Ayade are adults and greatly privileged and exceptionally favored by the PDP. The reasons for their crossing to the APC are beyond speculations and conjectures.

On the whole I seem to agree with Ambrose Bierce when he said: “Politics, noun. A strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage.”

At the moment, the soul of the PDP, the BOT, has been relegated to the background. It appears the governors are the ones that determine the direction of the party as seen of recent in the party.

Any attempts by the governors to run the party should be regarded as criminal contra-culture. It should not be allowed to happen. The governors should not be allowed to interpret the party’s Constitution to suit their conveniences. The supremacy of the party should not be toyed with. The faults however must be with the NWC and the BOT. In our days, we encountered such a few times and checkmated them. Generally, government at all levels attempted to spillover their excesses into the fabrics of the party and we resisted them. I think it was Abraham Lincoln who captured it very well:

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man, give him power.”

Fortunately, virtually all of them were very disciplined and showed uncommon respect and loyalty to the leadership of the party when challenged. We were firmly in control.

Does this include President Obasanjo during his presidency?

Yes. President Obasanjo was one of our most disciplined and exemplary public officers and most patriotic Nigerian, given his leadership trajectories. I don’t even remember anytime that Waziri Atiku interfered with the management of the party. President Obasanjo is quite passionate about Nigeria and maintained a dignified relationship with us. Let me give you instances. There was a day that two of his ministers came to the Wadata House to dictate with magisterial arrogance, how the party should be run. Of course, we ordered them out and forbade them from stepping into the premises of Wadata House ever again. We also resolved never to attend any meeting at the Villa from that day.

President Obasanjo, in an unusual show of humility and respect, came to Wadata House and personally apologized for the excesses and indiscretion of his Ministers. It was unprecedented. One day, President Obasanjo sent for me and when I arrived, he said ‘Ozi’, I responded ‘sir’. He said, “There is a vacancy in my cabinet for a Minister, would you like to serve”. I responded, “No sir”.

President Obasanjo took my response without any offense but with philosophical calmness. He then said “if that is your decision, give me a name”. I replied “Yes sir’. I then pleaded with him that I had no one in mind immediately, but that I will go and pray over it and revert. The next day I called him and gave him the name of my nominee and he told me to forward it to his Chief of Staff. I did as he directed.

President Obasanjo the same week sent the name to the Senate for clearance. There are more instances I can give to show how respectful he was to the PDP leadership.

Why did you refuse ministerial appointment when it was offered directly by the President himself? Many people would have rushed for it.

BABA must have wondered too. But he did not ask but rather he respected my decision and asked me to give him someone. In answer to your question, I felt greatly honored, but somehow it did not appeal to me. Except for the monetary compensations, mundane privileges and seductive glamour, it has no other attractions. I believe that ministers are very strong personalities and are subjected to a lot of temptations. I wanted to be free and be myself.

More importantly, I was in the University of Bristol when very distinguished Igbo sons, Dr Joe Nwodo (Ochendo) and Chief Emma Adiele, both of blessed and immortal memory, invited me to come home and run for the position of National Vice Chairman PDP South-East. Before I came back, they had paid the necessary fees and filled the forms only for me to come and cross the “t’s”, dot the “i’s”, fill in the gaps, sign and submit. They along with Oyi had done most of the groundwork before my return.

They knew why they wanted me for the position without any preconditions on their side. I thought it would amount to a betrayal of trust if I left midway for what they may misconstrue to be my personal benefits. So I decided to complete my tenure to their honor and satisfaction. If you think of the heavy personal risks I took to call him on July 10, 2003 while he was in Maputo to discuss the unholy abduction of His Excellency, Dr Chris Ngige, a sitting governor in the South-East… It was a desecration and totally unacceptable. As National Vice Chairman and Chairman of PDP South-East, I considered it a personal challenge and dammed the consequences. Against all persuasions, BABA saw with me why it would be considered the declaration of war in the South-East.

So, later that evening after briefing the NWC on my resolve, I left Abuja with A. K. Dikibo and Bar Ray Nnaji for Awka. There we met with the Anambra State Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS, both of whom had very strong reservations. We headed for Choice Hotel and there confronted the AIG who was incoherent. We had more police and easily had access to where they kept Dr Ngige. We met with the sister, Bar Betty, I was told. She directed us to the room where His Excellency was. Thank God he was in high spirit. I led him to my car and both of us drove to the Government House Awka with AKD and Nnaji coming behind.

There we met with the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, I think Rt. Hon. Barth Ndubuisi Onugbolu or so and the members of the state House of Assembly, some of whom were in very joyous mood, and got the issues of the fake resignation resolved. We returned to Abuja that night after we had our tasks accomplished. It’s a long story. The rest will be told in due course. I remember also what transpired when the official residence of Oyi of Oyi, Dr Chuba Okadigbo, the most cerebral and celebrated Senate President, was invaded and himself held hostage by the police on orders from above. Again I went there in the company of His Excellency, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, then governor of Abia State, who summoned the courage to accompany me to Apo Legislative Quarters. Fortunately, we gained access and entry into his residence and got him rescued. I still wonder what would have happened if I was a serving Minister and what leverages I would have had. Again, there are so many other encounters and experiences.

What of the governors?

Well to the best of my knowledge and recollections, the governors of the South-East cooperated with the party. We had regular meetings and always tried to maintain boundary management. There was a year during the Ebonyi State Congress, then Governor Egwu wanted to control the Congress. I was in Enugu and got a hint. I left Enugu and went straight to the Congress venue. On sighting me, His Excellency recognized my presence. I sought to know from him where Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Ambassador Lawrence Nwuruku and other prominent members of the party from the state were not there. His explanations were not quite convincing. I requested him to introduce an interlude of music. He accepted. I got someone to take me to where Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and his group were. We exchanged pleasantries and, as God would have it, they were well disposed to whatever will help with the growth and development of the PDP in Ebonyi. With that the issues were resolved, both groups were very accommodating and the list was harmonized after which it was presented for acclamation. It was a huge success. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was also outstanding in his cooperation with the party leadership. Let me give you a few examples:

During the nomination of Chief Onyema Ugochukwu as Chairman of NDDC, there was disenchantment within the Abia political leadership. They were also very cohesive and bonded. As a result when Chief Onyema Ugochukwu appeared before the Senate, to the shock of everyone, his clearance was stepped down. That evening Professor Aloy Ejiogu and Chief Onyema Ugochukwu visited me and reported what happened. I dressed up and with them drove to National Assembly Quarters to see the Abia State Caucus Leader, Senator Ike Nwachukwu. Nwachukwu narrated their encounters and predicaments.

Fortunately, Senators Wabara and Nwanunu were around and immediately came over. Abia State government would prefer Chief Lamberth Mecha to be appointed NDDC Chairman in place of Chief Onyema Ugochukwu. I realized that Governor Orji Kalu was behind the narrative. I immediately phoned him. Fortunately he picked and I told him where I was. I also informed him that we were on speaker phone. We discussed and there and then resolved the issues. The very exemplary and most Distinguished Senators from Abia went to the Senate and got Chief Onyema Ugochukwu cleared for the post which he was eminently qualified for. As a loyal party man, Senator Orji Kalu surrendered his preference for Dr Sam Eke to succeed Distinguished Senator Ike Nwachukwu who voluntarily withdrew to run as presidential candidate of another political party. Distinguished Senator Ike Nwachukwu himself desired Rt. Hon. Mao Ohuabunwa to succeed him. I explained to them why neither Dr Sam Eke nor Mao could succeed Distinguished Senator Ike Nwachukwu.

Given the template I prepared, the criteria selections and weighting tilted in favor of Isiukwuato, Uturu and Umunneochi. Not only that, both Kalu and Ike Nwachukwu accepted the arguments. Orji Kalu went ahead and sponsored the irrepressible Distinguished Senator Uche Chukwumereije who emerged as the senatorial candidate.

The roles Orji Kalu played during the invasion of Oyi of Oyi and the rescue of Governor Chris Ngige from his kidnappers are also most praise worthy. Senator Chimaroke Nnamani’s role at the most trying moments of the party were awesome. His Excellency Dr Achike Udenwa never got missing in action. He was always ready, willing and able to make heavy personal sacrifices.

Again, if I may ask, why did they think of you being the South-East Chairman instead of someone else; especially when Dr Sylvester Ugoh was running?

I don’t think that it was out of disrespect for Dr Ugoh. I wish they are here to speak for themselves. There are things they were privy to which we were not. All of us revered and deferred to Dr Ugoh. It was Steven Vichenzy who wrote in his book The Rules of Chaos: “When so many things are taken for granted, it is next to impossible to perceive the truth.” They wanted to save all of us including Dr Ugoh from things we did not know. To the best of my knowledge, they meant well. Again, this is a story for another day

Rivers State Governor Wike, it is said, spearheaded the move for the removal of party Chairman, Uche Secondus. In fact, at a particular forum, Wike castigated Secondus, publicly, saying he wasn’t fit to be Chairman. It appeared the governors had their way in the Secondus issue as the meeting which you attended gave him till October/November to conduct convention. He has become the whipping boy in the hands of the governors. You were there at the meeting. What transpired?

I was not at the meeting you are referring to. Our governors are crucial to our success and survival. We hold them in very high esteem. However, let me say it without metaphors, no governor or group of governors have any right to impose themselves or their will on the party. It has never happened before and should not be allowed to happen. The PDP won local government council elections in 1998/89 when there was neither a President nor a governor. Governors as individuals are there for a maximum of 8 years and not for eternity. You will recall what happened in 2003. And you know how much Waziri Atiku Abubakar was very highly admired and regarded.

He was generally accepted as the President-in-waiting after BABA OBJ leaves office. Unfortunately, his handlers were most impolitic and highly insensitive, disregarding psychic surveys and environmental scanning of the various PDP constituencies and constituents. Majority of the governors without reference to the core and critical stakeholders published an indictment of President Obasanjo, saying he was unelectable and should therefore not contest. The issues were very badly articulated and poorly managed. Unknown to them, they were de-marketing him (Atiku). The NWC stood its ground and they were pushed to the intersection, and left with the nuisance of the crossroads, disoriented and disorganized. It’s the ripple effects of that indiscretion that is part of the PDP setbacks today. It was a fatal mistake. Unfortunately, until now the North-East has not been able to produce a President. I think it was again Winston Churchill who reminds us: “Politics is as exciting as war and quite dangerous too. In war you can only be killed once, but in politics many times.”

In your view, what exactly is the offence of Secondus? Some allege he doesn’t carry members along outside the allegation that elective offices on the party platform is on cash and carry basis.

I don’t know what his offenses are. However, the PDP has rules and procedures. Whatever his offenses, they should be made public after which he should be subjected to the scrutiny of the Disciplinary Committee. In our days, one of the party Chairmen in one of the South-East states suspended a member of the State Executive in total violation of the Rules and Procedures. Though he was evidently one of our best and brightest, yet we went ahead and did the needful to ensure that no one, not even the governor, would dare violate the PDP regulations and take the law into his hands.

The Supreme Court decided against your party in the Imo governorship election in which Emeka Ihedioha, who came first, was replaced with Hope Uzodinma, who came fourth, as governor. You are yet to comment.

I did when I was supposed to.

It was an election fought and won, then contested up to the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, after which there was no appeal. I saw it as a race in darkness, a ‘Messianic Battle’. Like we know history suffers amnesia and we prefer to live in denials. There is always a tomorrow.

Remember that it was His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s second attempt.

Anytime I remember it, I sing the song: Qui sera, sera. It is not yet his time or fortune.

The future holds not less forbidden. Like you know, politicians are incurably tough minded optimists. We always console ourselves with, ‘It’s well’, and will end in praise and thanksgiving through the continued intercession of ‘Mary Our Most Blessed Mother in Jesus Mighty Name’.

With the dwindling economy and insecurity, APC retaining power at the centre in 2023 might be difficult. How can the PDP capitalize of the shortcomings return to power?

I believe that APC has made a lot of mistakes, and missteps. However, a day is a long time in Nigerian politics for changes and adjustments. Today, as always, the common man and woman, everyone in the street is PDP. My fear is encapsulated by AI Smith: “It is not the voting that is democracy, it’s the counting.” And don’t discount the judiciary. Again, the PDP has a lot of challenges to contend with.

I hope they will have the humility and presence of mind to reach out to the informed publics and influencers to begin to do right things right.

In your opinion, do you think President Buhari has done well?

I think that the President does not fully appreciate his multiple roles as Head of Government and Head of State(Fountain Head of Justice) as well as the Father of the nation. I am still shocked that the President sees the Igbo as haters of the Hausa-Fulani. And labels all the Igbo as terrorists and irritants. The Igbo are one of the most nationalistic people in Nigeria.

Listen, immediately the war ended, every Igbo soldier of which I was one, dropped the guns as if nothing ever happened. Then with all the daunting challenges; the helplessness and hopelessness at the time, they did not resort to gorilla warfare. They left Igboland and went into the nooks and crannies of Nigeria and fastly integrated with the natives, built, not houses but homes and settled down, therein. Is it now that the Igbo can fend for himself and beat his chest that he has conquered hunger, that he will engage in the suicidal gambit of terrorism.

In 1979, I joined the NPN, the seen as a Nothern Party. I come from the same Local Government Council Area with De Sam Mbakwe of the NPP at the time; I was with Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Shagari who won the election to become President of Nigeria with my votes. I am an Igbo, a Christian of Catholic denomination. It was President Buhari, a Fulani and a Muslim who overthrew Shagari, his so called brother.

Niccolo Machiavelli warns: “The most fearsome adversary is the one willing to be destroyed for revenge.” What stands the Igbo out are beliefs in Karma and Afterlife. I did not only come from the same place with De Sam Mbakwe PhD, the truth is that within my Local Government, NPN and GNPP defeated NPP:

Hon A. O Ariawa (NPN) and Hon D E Ogwuegbu(GNPP) were elected into the Imo State House of Assembly on the Platform of the NPN and GNPP respectively; also Chief Festus Edomobi won on the Platform of NPN to go to the House of Representatives; to represent De Sam who was Governor; in the various legislatures; while Engr Goddy Chukwu became the elected Chairman of Etiti Local Government Council against De Sam Mbakwe’s candidate.

I was in NRC where Dr Sylvester U Ugoh accepted to run with Alhaji Tofa and consequently the NRC won majority of the Igbo States except Anambra. Is Alhaji Tofa not from the North and Dr Ugoh an Igbo from the East? Don’t also forget our amiable President Umaru Yar’ardua from the same Katsina with PMB and the role the Igbo nation played in his last days.

How can anyone in his right senses see me and the Igbo as a hateful lot or a mutual admiration club; neither hateful nor hurtful. The Igbo are a patriotic and Peace loving people, a rare and resilient breed, very broad minded and accommodating. By their nature and upbringing the Igbo are unique, Republican, and believe in hard work, Equity, Fairness and Justice. That some of us did not vote for Buhari does not mean that we hate the North, the Hausa or Fulani. After all the Igbo refused also to vote for all Igbo Presidential candidates of other parties and voted for Waziri Atiku Abubakar, a Fulani from the North.

Mr President has to rethink his culture of engagement with the Igbo and other ethnic nationalities. For the President as we pray for him to complete his Presidency, we also pray he embraces every Nigerian as his own and ensure the equality of opportunities for all.

The time is now. This is his chance.