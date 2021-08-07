By Ephraim Oseji

The President and General Overseer of UACC, Rev. Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi advised the youths to fear God, shun drugs, kidnapping, and other crimes, because as leaders of tomorrow youths should be highly disciplined.

He said this during the 10th Annual Youth Conference of the church held at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State last weekend.

Owoyemi gave glory to God for the success of this year’s youth conference. He said, “The conference could not hold last year due to COVID-19 but we appreciate God that it held. I congratulate the leadership of UACC youth for organising such a peaceful and spirit-filled conference”.

He further said, “this is the first youth conference, since I became the President and General Overseer of UACC and this 10th Anniversary of the Conference, it is simply awesome”.

General Superintendent, Rev. (Dr.) Samuel .O. Ogunladesaid the expectation before the conference was very high but we thank God it was a success. He said that there has been lots of improvements and progress since the ordination of the President eight month ago, advising the youths to be united and shun evil and conspiracy.

General Secretary, Rev. Joseph .E. Oluwatuasesaid “this is possible because of the love and unity among the youths of the church,” and advised them to be of good behaviour anywhere they find themselves.

General Evangelist, Prophet (Dr.) Gabriel I. Alo, advised the youths to keep the fire burning and not to be distracted with worldly pleasures.

Youth President, Pastor Samuel Areji expressed appreciation to the youths for their support, cooperation and contribution to the success of the conference.

Award of excellence for past Conference Committee Chairmen was given to the following Deacon Ademola Owoyemi (2011, 2012, 2013 2021), Pastor Moses Adeyemi (2016), Pastor Felix Afolabi (2017), Pastor Tope Adeusi (2018), Deacon Adeyinka Adegbeye (2019).

Awards were also given to those who have contributed to the youth conference since its inception 10 years ago. The awardees include Elder Busuyi Olowoyo, Deacon Kayode Awokunle, Pastor Julius Jegede and Deaconess Kehinde Aribolarin. Also, Pastor Paul Erakhifu and few others were given awards of excellence.

Former Archbishop of UACC, Rev. Moses Fayehun bagged posthumous award for supporting the youths of UACC during his reign as General Overseer of UACC.