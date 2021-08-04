Urges party faithful to remain loyal

A member of the Imo Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rex Okoro has called on the party National Youth Leader, Udeh Okoye to resign following his live broadcast calling for the resignation of the National Party Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Recall seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition party (PDP) have resigned.

Udeh Okoye, who confirmed their resignations to reporters, called on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus to step aside.

Reacting, Engr. Okoro, one of the party faithfuls, in an open letter Wednesday, challenged the National Youth leader over his broadcast.

“Sequel to your live broadcast on the National Television yesterday; demanding for the resignation of our National Party Chairman – Prince Uche Secondus, due to incompetence in the management of the party as claimed by you and your threat of publishing your resignation letter in 3-4 days if he does not subject to your demand of resignation and if the leaders of the party does not weigh into the matter is totally unacceptable by me and all concerned youths of our great party PDP.

“Having listened to your publication on Nigeria media houses; I deem it fit to totally condemn your action yesterday on addressing party internal issues in a public platform which is a clear show of misconduct and disrespect to the rules guiding our party; therefore I call on you to resign immediately and desist from being a distraction to the largest and most united party in Africa, the PDP,” he wrote.

He added; “To be explicit and without equivocation, I am deeply worried about your silence over the following issues since your inception as the National Youth Leader and I ask:

1) Did you go to the National TV to address issues pertaining the “End Sars Protest” which was a Youth matter?

2) Did you visit a Media House to address the “Twitter ban by the President” which was a platform profitable to the youths?

3) Where you not a National Youth Leader when youths from your zone (Southeast) were killed & intimidated by security agencies? Yes, you were.

“In all these, Did you visit channels TV or other media houses to criticise & address these issues accordingly, the answer is NO.”

He, however, reproved the Youth leader for escalating the matter beyond control while calling for his immediate resignation.

He also advised the PDP founding fathers, leaders, performing governors and members of the NWC to change the pattern of leadership recruitment for party officials.

“For instance, the office of the party Youth Leader be it at the ward level, LGA, State and National level is one to be given to an individual in the youth circle ranging from 18 – 35 years of age; not someone who is above the youth age, who will end up not addressing youthful issues due to the fact that he has no concern nor is he affected by it,” he opined.

In his closing remarks, he urged all the state youth leaders and party faithful across Nigeria to keep faith and remain resolute in the party because “the best is yet to come”.

Vanguard News Nigeria