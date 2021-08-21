Chief Sam Onuigbo, member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency in Abia has charged women to sustain the development of their communities.

Onuigbo made the call during the 2021 annual August General Meeting of Obuohia-Ibere Development Union, National Women’s Wing in Ikwuano Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:NEDC: Appraising House of Reps Accountability Report

The lawmaker said that women were critical stakeholder in community development and urged them not to take the backseat but strive to supplement the efforts of the government in developing the society.

While congratulating the women for the success of their August meeting, Onuigbo said that he would continue to support women to do their best for the development of their communities.

Onuigbo, who is a native of Obuohia-Ibere, commended the women for their contributions to the development of the community.

“When women put hands together to contribute to the upbringing of their children, when those children become useful to themselves and their families, by extension they also become useful to the society.

“Therefore, their position is key and we must always support them to realise their task,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs Chinyere Sam-Onuigbo, the National President of the group, commended the women for their decades of verifiable accomplishments in all facets of human endeavours.

She said that the only way forward for communities and the world to move forward was for women to get fully involved in all aspects of life.

Recall that the highlight of the event was the presentation of awards for meritorious services, to some sons and daughters of Obuohia, including Rep. Onuigbo.