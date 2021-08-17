The attention of our client’s the Jagun Oshinfujokan Olukosi family represented by Chief Saheed Olukosi (Baale Elect of Okun-Ajah ), Noibi Fashoyin and Mogaji families represented by Alhaji Ashimi Noibi, Alfa Ashimi Okonlawon Olukosi family represented by Dauda Babtunde Alfa Ashimi Olukosi, Ogidan family represented by Yakuba Dauda Olukosi Ogidan, Shonibare Danaja family represented by Mr. Yusuf Lawal Danaja, Imam Saliu family represented by Chief Atiku Abogun, Anjorin family represented by Mr. Taiwo Yusuf Anjorin for themselves and on behalf of their members has been drawn to the publication being circulated via social media, issued by Bolanle Olagbani on behalf of Winhomes Global Services Limited, MD Winhomes, Ifeoma Stella Okugwo and others and the comments thereon.

Upon our clients instruction, the general public is advised to discountenance the publication as a land grabbing tactics, surreptitious, ill-motivated engendered to occasion a breach of peace, grossly misleading and accentuated by malice.

The allegations mutatis mutandis were made in relation to land at Okun-ajah in the Eti-osa Local Government Area of Lagos state but contrary to the allegations, our above clients are the owners of portions out of the large parcel of land at Okun-Ajah under Yoruba native laws and customs and also following the judgment of the Honorable Justice Atinuke O. Ipaye of the High court of Lagos state delivered on the 19th of June 2017 in suit no LD/169/2012 between: Honourable Kabiru Adekambi & 9 others vs Royal Violet Ventures Limited & 3 others whilst sitting at Court No 8 Ikeja division.

Our aforesaid clients were amongst the 21 families listed at Page 4 Clause 3 of the judgment in suit no LD/169/2012 delivered on 19th June 2017, as the adjudged owners, entitled to rights of occupancy over portions of land in parcels B,C,D,E,F,G and H of the land covered by survey plan no LS/D/LA/1754 with origin UTM (Zone 31 ), Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos and were listed as Nos 2,21,5,20,7,14 and 8 at page 4 of the judgment, same being product of terms of settlement which was freely entered and executed by the 21 families represented by the 10 claimants in the suit and our clients were not adjudged as trespassers on the land.

Saheed olukosi who is otherwise called Akogun is a member of the family listed as No 2, who is adjudged as owners of the land and is also the Baale elect of the Okun-Ajah Community and is not a land grabber. Contrary to the allegations of the petitioners, the Certificate of Occupancy registered as no 69/69/2006 AC which the Petitioner relied for their purported rights over the same land was ordered to be cancelled and deleted from the register of the title in Lagos State from 19th June 2017 with two other C of Os registered as 70/70/2006 and 72/72/2006, pursuant to Clause 1 of the terms of settlement dated 22/3/2017 which was adopted as consent judgement in the suit on the said 19th of June. The legal effect is that the C of Os named in that judgement is extant and ceases to exist and consequentially, any document founded on it, ceases to exist, is null and void and is of no effect whatsoever. Preceding the 30th of July 2021, our clients represented by Saheed Olukosi aka Akogun, Alhaji Ashimi Noibi, Yusuf Lawal Danoja, Yakub Dauda Olukosi,Tunde Abiola Olukosi ,Issa Noibi, amongst others complained of forcible entry into their land at Okun-Ajah against Mutairu Lukman Babatunde Orilowo, Kabiru Adekambi, Wasiu Odewale, Kazeem Olanrewaju Shittu, Rashheed Mutairu, Nasiru Adekambi, Ibrahim Lukmon Odewale, Faruk Agbationika Odewale and others of unlawful possession of firearms and use of thugs to forcibly enter and damage their land via petition, to the Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT) Office, Adeniji Adele Lagos State (formerly Federal SARS) via petition and Investigating Police Officer (IPO) Inspector Ogunjobi Akeem. During investigation, statements were made by 3 arrested suspects whose photographs were taken (before onlooking members of the public) who confirmed that they were present on the land through Tunde Mutairu and the above persons. The gun, cutlasses and arms were recovered as exhibits and the said matter is pending at SWAT Adeniji. The suspects were reported to have jumped bail. The above Mrs Ifeoma Stella Okugwuo was also a suspect based on the allegation levied against her by our clients’ representative, Yusuf Odunuga representing Alfa Ashimi Olukosi, of bringing land grabbers on their land. Our client has had peaceful possession of the land since 2017 when judgment was delivered and is not associated with placing any signboards on the land or invading the land with land grabbers and information therein albeit one containing possession taken, nor gun running, nor use of hoodlums or policemen to threaten the arrest of or kill any person including Stella who entered the land of our client forcefully and is evidently amongst those giving false information to the public. Parties in the aforesaid suit know their respective portions of land in the survey plan no LS/D/LA/1745 as they signed the terms of settlement on the 22nd of March, 2017 before the judgment in the suit was delivered on 19th June, 2017. The honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Lagos state, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi are advised to treat the information in the online publications and any petition by Winhomes Global Services Limited and cohorts with extreme caution as the information is grossly misleading and does not represent the true state of the matter and at best to have recourse to the SWAT (Special Weapon Tactical Team) office Adeniji Adele, Lagos as well as to the AIG Alagbon for proper clarification of the actual state of the matter, for correction of records, to avoid witch-hunt and perversion of justice. Any person wrongfully occupying any part or portion of the parcels adjudged in favor of our client should contact the aforementioned families or their solicitor for proper and peaceful direction or forever remain silent.

For: Monye, Monye & Co

Signed:

Monye Francis Esq.