Real Madrid have announced that they are taking legal action against LaLiga, CVC, and each organization’s CEO.

LaLiga and CVC had reached an agreement for the latter to invest €2.7 billion into Spain’s top flight in exchange for 10 percent of the competition’s rights, but Real Madrid and Barcelona have been left feeling aggrieved by the move due to a dispute over television rights.

“The club’s board met at 11:00 am on Tuesday morning and unanimously decided to take both civil and criminal legal action against the president of LaLiga, Mr. Javier Tebas, Mr. Javier de Jaime Guijarro of the CVC fund, and against the CVC Capital Partners,” Real Madrid’s statement said.

“The board have also decided to carry out all kinds of appropriate legal action to annul the agreement reached by LaLiga and CVC.”

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has come against Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez, stating that his threats in private are now being shown in the public sphere.

The threatening method that FP [Florentino Perez] has been using in private for years is now being transferred to the public sphere. Clubs and institutions have been enduring his threats for years. Since 2015 against centralized sales, constant challenges to agreements, the Super League… Real Madrid deserves more,” Tebas’ tweet read.

