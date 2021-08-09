By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Forum of Youth Organisations in the Middle Belt Region have asked the Federal Government to tender a public apology to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for the series of lash out at the Governor over his dogged stand on ranching as panacea for the herdsmen crisis in the country.

The Forum insisted that it is the right thing to do now that the entire country has embraced ranching and the federal has started establishing ranches in some states of the country contrary to the earlier stand of the government which necessitated the series of media attacks on the Benue state Governor.

The call for the apology comes on the heels of the federal government’s recent establishment of a 22,000 hectares model ranch in Nasarawa state and the release of over N6billion for the building of another ranch in Katsina state.

Addressing the media, Monday, in Makurdi, the President of Benue Youth Forum/Coodinator Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Comrade Terrence Kuanum also commended Nigerians in far away Zaria and Onitsha in Kaduna and Anambra states respectively for their recent show of solidarity with the Benue state Governor.

“It goes to show that truth can never be buried no matter the level of power and intimidation that is deployed to bury it. Nigeria is the only country we have and it is therefore our right to make it work for generations to come.

“The struggle to emancipate our people from the jaws of oppression and occupation anchored by armed herders who are out to kill our people and take over our ancestral homes is a task that we have vowed to face and restore our dignity in this country. We stand solidly behind Governor Ortom in this struggle.

“Just recently, we all witnessed how our security agencies woke from their slumber to go after the leaders of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho of Oduduwa republic who are seeking self determination for their people peacefully.

“Yet, with the daily slaughtering of our kinsmen by militia allegedly sponsored by groups such as Miyetti Allah who come out to take responsibility, security agencies keep looking the other way while the terror groups operate freely.

“With such injustice being done to our people, we need to always stand behind courageous leaders like Governor Ortom who have constantly stood up and spoken for millions of Nigerians who do not have a voice.

“We reiterate that no single land within the Middle Belt will be made available for any fictitious agricultural policy of the federal government except ranching which is the global best practice of rearing animals.”

“And in the few days to come, our leadership will embark on an aggressive sensitization campaign to enlighten our people on the need to ignore all the fake Agricultural policies the federal government is putting up with the sole aim of grabbing land for the Fulani people who they themselves claimed are foreign herders.

“The recent revelations by the Emir of Muri have exposed the huge danger that has engulfed our people. The Emir’s confessional statement confirms the fact that indeed, there are foreign Fulanis wielding sophisticated weapons brought by some powers to occupy Nigeria’s forests in the bid to take over the country. We expected that arrests would have been made by now and the said Emir should have been taken in for thorough investigation.

“The presidency which has been quick in responding to any aggression extended to the armed foreign herders has been on several occasions called upon to rise up in a similar fashion to defend Nigerians to no avail, leaving Nigerians wondering if this administration was elected to defend foreign herders and not Nigerians.

“We commend the efforts made by Nigerians to appreciate the boldness of Governor Ortom who has sacrificed the comfort of his office and dammed threats to his life to stand firmly and tall that we must get justice and our human rights must be protected in our own country where foreign armed herders are being given an open ticket to push us out and take over our ancestral homes.

“We urge the Federal Government to tender a public apology to Governor Samuel Ortom for the unwarranted media attacks on his person. Now that the entire country has embraced ranching and the Buhari administration has already begun to establish ranches in some states, the Governor deserves apology,” the statement read in part.

