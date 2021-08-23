Rainfredrick to gift fans brand new Kia Sportage 2022, 0 mileage in mind-blowing giveaway

In what may come out as an unprecedented move to appreciate his fans for their support and love over the years, Mexico-based singer and songwriter, Fredrick John famous as Rainfredrick is set to reward his fans with a brand new Kia Sportage 2022 as he prepares for the release of his new album.

The Mexican rapper, singer-cum-songwriter and record producer is bent on making his fans happy, adding that his passion has always been to give back to the people who have continued to stream his songs and throw their weight every of his music project he has dropped back to back.

Over the years, Rainfredrick has wormed himself into the hearts of many music lovers across the globe, particularly his base in Mexico where he has established himself as not just a musician but an entrepreneur who is contributing in no little means to the socio-economic development of the country.

His songs usually attract favourable airplay and the singer said he has his fans to thank for always embracing his style and approach to music, which according to him comes with a lot of hard work.

A prominent figure in popular music, Rainfredrick is widely credited for popularizing the Spanglish sound to the music industry as this has earned him global recognition.

His previous song, Alessa, which featured Monalisa Stephen enjoyed massive airplay and was rated one of the most streamed on digital music platforms across Africa.

With the new album entitled, Sancho is Pancho, Rainfredrick who is vast in music genres such as Hip hop, Latin Pop, Reggaeton added that the new music project would not only bless listeners but will also reward them in ways they have not seen before.

Rainfredrick has always been passionate about making people’s lives better.

This time he seems to be taking it a step further to be rewarded.

