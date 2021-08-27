By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC,Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has emerged as new chairman of board of Transition Monitoring Group,TMG.

Rafsanjani, who equally the Head of Transparency International (Nigeria) and the chairman of AI’s Board of Trustees,

took over from Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi,after the latter completed his four-year term of office.

Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi,in a statement she released, Friday,on behalf of the organisation, said Rafsanjani was elected alongside other Board members at the Annual General meeting of TMG that took place on Thursday August 26 at Zeus Hotel, Mabushi – Abuja.

The statement said other members elected by the group included ten new board members and the state coordinators from different zones of the country.

Other members elected into the Board included Mirian Menkiti (Vice Chair), Tijani Abdulkareem (Treasurer), Ekaete Judith Umoh (representing persons with disabilities), Tayo Akinpelu (representing the youth) and Dr. Abdu-Azis Bako, (North Central).

Others were Sylvester Okoduwa (South South Coordinator), Dr. Joseph Gimba (North East), Adesina Adefolahan (South West), Gabriel Odom (South East) and Hajia Fatima Mohammed Umar (North West).

The organization had earlier held its Annual General Meeting with electoral summit,tagged:” The Future of Nigeria Election; The Way Forward.”

“As the flagship of election observation in Nigeria, TMG played a pivotal role in ensuring civic participation by mobilizing citizens during the Nigeria’s transition program conducted by the then Military regime of General Abdusalami Abubakar (retd.), between 1998 and 1999.

“Since then, TMG has consistently engaged the electoral process in ensuring transparency, accountability and credibility of the process by sensitizing and observing every strand of election in Nigeria,”the statement read.

In his acceptance speech, Rafsanjani thanked the outgoing leadership, promising to consolidate on the achievements of the outgoing leadership.