…holds Electoral Summit focusing on electoral security, electronic voting, others

By Gabriel Ewepu

ONE of civil society organisations’ foremost leaders, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Thursday, emerged newly elected chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, alongside other elected members of the Board.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by immediate past chairman of TMG, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, on behalf of TMG, which pointed that the election was held during the Annual General Meeting, AGM, of TMG in Abuja.

The statement made it known that Rafsanjani succeeded Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi who stepped down having served the required maximum four years single-term in office.

Meanwhile, the statement also made it known that other members elected by the group included 10 new Board members and the state coordinators who were pooled from different demographics to reflect the diversity of the country; Ms. Mirian Menkiti, Vice Chair; Mr. Tijani Abdulkareem ,Treasurer; Ms. Ekaete Judith Umoh, Representing Persons with disabilities; Mr. Tayo Akinpelu, Representing the Youth; Dr. Abdu-Azis Bako, North Central Coordinator; Sylvester Okoduwa, South South Coordinator; Dr. Joseph Gimba, North East Coordinator; Mr. Adesina Adefolahan, South West; Pastor Gabriel Odom, South East; and Hajia Fatima Mohammed Umar, North West.

According to the statement the AGM kick started with an Electoral Summit with the theme, ‘The Future of Nigeria Election; The Way Forward’. The Summit looked at various issues that can improve or impede elections in Nigeria with focus on electoral security, internal party democracy, electronic voting and the impact of election litigation on the integrity of the electoral process.

The statement reads in part, “Mr Rafsanjani, who is also the Head of Transparency International-Nigeria and the chairman Board of Trustee, Amnesty International-Nigeria will now steer the affairs of the flagship election observation coalition in the country for the next four years.

“He is known for his consistent engagement of the polity in the last two decades pushing for sustainable reforms that will bring lasting solutions to Nigerian many crisis.”

The statement further reads, “As the flagship of election observation in Nigeria, TMG played a pivotal role in ensuring civic participation by mobilizing citizens during the Nigeria’s transition program conducted by the then Military regime of General Abdusalami Abubakar between 1998 and 1999. Since then, TMG has consistently engaged the electoral process in ensuring transparency, accountability and credibility of the process by sensitizing and observing every strand of election in Nigeria.”

According to the statement Rafsanjani while delivering his acceptance speech, thanked the outgoing Board and promised to add to some of the achievements made by his predecessor.

“Outlining his key agenda as the Chairman of the Board, He promised to carry along members by running an all inclusive organization, rebuilding partnership with stakeholders especially with the donor community as well as other relevant agencies in the development sector.

“He noted that the new leadership will make all necessary efforts to bring together all members in order to work as a team toward moving the organization forward and mobilize citizens to demand for accountability in order to choose the right leaders as we match toward the 2023 General Election.

“The new Board pledged to uphold an already established goodwill and sustained relationship the group presently enjoys with the media. Mr Rafsanjani thanked the members of the coalition for their steadfastness and noted that in the spirit of accountability, the new Board will resuscitate the TMG Newsletter, ‘Democracy Watch’ so as to maintain constant communication with the members on the activities of the group. He praised the effort of the outgoing leadership for the good work they did to keep the organization relevant”, the statement pointed.