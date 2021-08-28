By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A chieftain of the peoples redemption party (PRP)Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris has said that all is set in Kebbi for his party to take seat of governance from the ruling All progressives congress (APC) in the state.

The former head of service in kebbi who spoke in his residence in Birnin Kebbi Friday stated that people of Kebbi are fed up with the way the ruling party is governing the state as all sectors of the state are stagnant since the Apc came onboard.

He contended that lack of principles and illed preparedness from the present leadership of the party is responsible for the poor outing of the state, according to him the ruling party came to power without ideas on how well to govern people and give them dividends of democracy hence the reason they will be booted out of power.

On Kebbi at 30 Udu said that lack of continuity was the reason kebbi state is still under developed right from the military administrators who governed the state uptill the time the civilian government came “every leader that comes to the state dropped projects of his predecessor and picked his and refused to pay contractors of the projects he intentionally abandoned, but he mentioned some few projects that were executed during the tenure of former governor Senator Adamu Alieru which includes school of nursing and midwifery, reconstruction of a federal road from Jega to Birnin Kebbi, Gesse housing estate and clinics in rural areas which was done with lean resources from the federal allocations.

Speaking further, the chieftain urged president Buhari to include traditional and religious leaders in order to win his war against insurgency and banditry “the bandits and/or insurgents are human beings like us they didn’t descend from heaven so they can be tamed by profiling them through the traditional rulers who knows them and their parents so those are the available resources on ground the president should make use to end insecurity in the country” .

He added that lots of retired civil servants have registered with the PRP and are ready to help the party to uproot the ruling party come 2023, he said he joined politics not to seek any political post but to assist in getting things to be done the way it supposed to be which is giving a deserving quality leadership.