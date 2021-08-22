.

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, YENAGOA

The arrest of the Paramount Ruler of Azuzuama Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, H.R.H Dr Selky Kile Torughedi popularly known as Young Shall Grow by men of the State Police Command over chieftaincy tussle has sparked protests in the state.

The protesters made up of indigenes of the Azuzuama Community, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, and the Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality, MOSIEND, described the arrest and detention of the monarch “as politically motivated and an attempt to instigate violence in the community.”

It was gathered that the decision of the kingmakers of the community to coronate HRH Dr Torughedi was due to his general acceptance by the people due to his philanthropic nature in the area and involvement in mass empowerment and employment scheme for indigenes of the community.

However, it was gathered that those against the paramount ruler of the community, allegedly led by the State Commissioner for Energy, Collins Ebite, had challenged the coronation of the monarch in a petition before the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Eworo Echeng.

One of the protesters, Comrade Robinson Wike Avoke, said the continued detention of the paramount ruler is inimical to the peace of the area and called on those involved to stop forthwith as the paramount ruler is the authentic and general choice of the community.

Counsel to the arrested traditional ruler, Ebikebuna Aluzu, who confirmed the arrest said no charges have so far been levelled against the monarch by the Police.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police Invited him on Saturday and as a man of peaceful disposition honoured the invitation. Upon meeting with the Commissioner of Police, he was asked to make a statement at the Operation Puff Adder office which he did.

“And ever since he made the statement the police have been holding him against his will. I came in at about 6 pm on Saturday to intercede and ensure my client was on bail. As of today, no charge has been level against him. The police have not said anything and his subjects from Azuzuama are here protesting peacefully against the detention of their newly crowned paramount ruler.

Aluzu also confirmed that his client was duly elected as Paramount Ruler of the Azuzuama Community by his people to succeed the late Paramount Ruler, N.T.Mathew and called on those against his ascension of the throne to go to court instead of dragging a civil matter before the police.

