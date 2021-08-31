Professional rugby players experienced a decline in blood flow to the brain and cognitive function after just one season, new research has found.

The University of South Wales followed a professional rugby team over the course of a year and conducted tests before the season, during the season, and at the end of the season.

One crucial finding in the evidence, which will be published on Wednesday afternoon, was the suggestion that repetitive contacts, or sub concussions, rather than just obvious concussive impacts impacted the ability to reason, remember and formulate ideas.

It follows research last month which found that half of the elite rugby players are showing an unexpected reduction in brain volume, and almost a quarter have abnormalities in their brain structure.

That study, which was led by Imperial College and funded by the Drake Foundation, compared the rugby players to people who had not played contact sport and found that a “significant proportion” of the rugby players, of which almost half were assessed shortly after a mild brain injury, were displaying abnormalities.

The new University of South Wales study, which is funded by the Royal Society Wolfson Research Fellowship, only found six concussion incidents among all the players that took part over the course of the year.

Every player involved in the study, however, experienced a decline in blood flow to the brain and cognitive function between the beginning and end of the season. “Even over a short period, we’re seeing from the rugby players a greater rate of decline in brain function,” Professor Damian Bailey, one of the study’s authors revealed.

Vanguard News Nigeria