By Ikechukwu Odu

With the third wave of COVID-19 ravaging the health and economy of the globe, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, Wednesday, charged the Nigeria Association of Pharmacists in Academia, NAPA, to produce a made-in-Nigeria vaccine for coronavirus.

The Vice Chancellor who said that the nation could not afford to be waiting for imported vaccines to address the home challenges caused by the virus, mandated members of NAPA to intensity laboratory researches to find an efficacious means of tackling the virus in the country.

He made the call while making the opening address during the 19th NAPA National Scientific Conference 2021, tagged ‘Challenges and Opportunities in Advancing the Pharma Sector in Nigeria: Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,’ holding at UNN.

The UNN VC who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Pat Okpoko, also said “The COVID-19 has ravaged the world and people have sought solutions from different dimensions. Today, those of you in Pharmacy want to bring your voice to bear in bringing solutions to this global health challenge. This conference will give you the opportunity to tinker with ideas and come up with solutions that would lead to the destruction of coronavirus. I use the word destruction because we don’t want to suffer it again.

“It has destroyed the economy of many nations and led to the death of many people. I challenge you to find solution to this health issue by producing a vaccine that can eliminate it from the face of the earth.”

Also, while making his remarks, the President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said the essence of intellectualism is to create new things that would make life better, make work easier, and productivity, more efficient, adding that the members of NAPA must think out of the box by engaging in researches which would lead to the production of drugs to address many health challenges plaguing the world today.

“The lessons learnt during the outbreak of COVID-19 is that Nigeria cannot afford to depend on other people to produce everything for us. This is because the producing nations can disappoint, not because they don’t want to make money from us, but because circumstances can make them to lockdown and stop exportation of products. The coronavirus lockdown period was an eye-opener to every consuming nation because even the countries who could export products wanted to satisfy their people first before other nations.

“The second lesson is that a lot of potentials are being ignored in Nigeria. During the lockdown period, many people who relied on foreign medical arrangements and drugs had to live with Nigerian medical practitioners and drugs. That is to teach you that there is a lot we can do for ourselves. Let’s start looking inwards without seeking for external sources all the time.

” The third lesson is that our research and development efforts need to be doubled. It is research that creates innovations, new processes and products. Therefore, any country that wants to move forward must invest much on its research industries,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the National Chairman of NAPA, Prof. Emmanuel Ibezim, said the coronavirus pandemic has created the need to advance the pharmaceutical sector in order to strategically explore other areas of the profession which were being overlooked in the past.

He also said that the Nigeria Pharmaceutical sector has a long way to go in meeting up with its domestic tasks and must wake up to its responsibilities by producing drugs which would satisfy the pharmaceutical needs of Nigerians.

He also said “When India, China, the USA and the rest of the world recoursed to their products and reserves during coronavirus lockdown, we suddenly realized that we were acutely and senselessly dependent on them for almost everything. Can this experience be the wake-up call we need to stir us to dust up our pharmaceutical industries where we left them, see what remains of them; and repackage and remodel them to begin purposeful and strategic production”?

While delivering the keynote address, the Chancellor and Founder of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, Prof. Gregory Ibe, emphasised the need for collaborative efforts between Academic Pharmacy, and the Industry, adding that ideas on development of new drugs, innovation of old drugs for new indications from the academia should be shared with the industry for development and scale up, adding that the research institutes and regulatory agencies(NIPTRD and NAFDAC) have roles to play in this aspect.

Prof. Ibe who was represented by the Vice Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu, Augustine Uwakwe, regretted that tertiary institutions in the country were shutdown during the coronavirus lockdown when their counterparts in developed nations were engrossed in researches to find solutions to the pandemic.

He estimated that about 80% of medicines being used in Nigeria are imported, stating that lack of effective research and development, due to poor funding, and creation of enabling environment by government and private companies also posed a serious challenge to the Pharmaceutical sector in the country.

He also said “There is a dire need to achieve financial sustainability through greater efficiency and financing mechanisms that will increase availability while ensuring equity. With the threat of COVID-19 still looming, it is high time the government changed policies on importation of drugs and provide funding and trained manpower for indigenous industries, research centres and the academia engaged in drug research and production. The Pharma sector should not only be given due recognition for their relevance in life-saving strategies, but sufficiently funded and supported for their undisputable relevance in the health sectors.”