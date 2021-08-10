By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Government has threatened to shut any private hospitals testing Covid-19 patients in its facilities.

It also disclosed that such practitioners would have their licence withdrawn and urged residents not let down their guard against the pandemic.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode on Monday in Osogbo, disclosed that flagrant disregard for government guidelines by medical practitioners could expose residents to avoidable risk.

“Having examined the rising effects of Covid-19 in the state in recent times, the Osun State Government is worried that in spite of the various measures taken to ensure safety of its citizens, some individuals and institutions have continued to aid the spread of the virus through their flagrant disregard for government’s guidelines.

“The government hereby warns private hospitals to stop attempting to manage Covid-19 cases in their facilities. Also, rapid Covid-19 tests should be incorporated into preliminary medical examinations for patients, and quick referrals should be made to designated (government) facilities set up to manage Covid-19 cases when tests return positive.

“Private hospitals who go against this directive shall have their establishments shut and the owners’ operating licenses withdrawn.

“Residents are enjoined not to drop their guards against the virus. Let us wear our masks, and wash our hands regularly with soap or use alcohol-based sanitizer regularly. Let us avoid crowded environments and also be deliberate about boosting our immunities,” the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria