The President and Vice President of AAMAN recently paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman AAMAN Board of Trustees, Chief Dr. (Mrs) Onikepo Olufunmike Akande CON. Chief Akande is an astute leader, industrialist and an investment expert. She is a role model and inspiration to many .

She has had a distinguished career not only in Nigeria’s business landscape but also internationally. Amongst her many achievements, she was the First Nigerian woman to be appointed Minister of Minister of Industry & Trade and the first Female President of Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria. Chief Akande leadership of AAMAN promises to be one that will grow and develop the Apparel sector.

Apparel and Accessories Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (AAMAN) is the representative of apparel manufacturers and value -add industries in Nigeria which main purpose is to improve and sustain the apparels and accessories sector in Nigeria and position it amongst worlds largest manufacturer while creating wealth at both corporate and individual levels.

The association unites industrialists and offers a common voice for apparel and accessories manufacturing businesses. AAMAN partners with Government and its associated agencies to ensure a dynamic and flourishing Apparel and accessories manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

We believe in partnership, synergy, advocacy and mutual progress (www.aaman.com.ng)