By Temisan Amoye

The English Premier League clubs have unanimously decided not to release players billed to participate in international fixtures to be played in red-list countries.

The decision was announced in a statement released by the Premier League on its website on Tuesday. The red-list is a list of countries the British government has defined as particularly high-risk for new and emerging strains or coronavirus.

According to the statement, the decision is set to affect nearly 60 players from 19 PL clubs, who were set to travel to 26 countries after Matchday 3.

The Nigerian Premier League contingent of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Oghenekaro Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong could be set to miss Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier’s against Cape Verde, with the Island nation marked as a red-list country.

Semi Ajayi who plays in the English Championship, alongside Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun who play in the Scottish SPFL could also be affected.

Other African stars affected include Egypt’s Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane, Mali’s Yves Bissouma, Leicester’s Daniel Amartey, Palace’s Jordan Ayew.

The decision which was “reluctantly” taken, is a result of the inability of the PL to secure quarantine exemptions for the players from red-list countries.

Excerpts from the statement read:

” This follows FIFA’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.

Extensive discussions have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.

If required to quarantine on return from red list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup.

“This period takes into consideration 10 days of hotel quarantine on return to England but does not include any additional time that would be required for players to regain match fitness.”

CEO of the Premier League, Richard Masters, threw his weight behind the decision of the clubs.

He said: “ Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned. However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.

“Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted. We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions.”

Red-list countries

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Réunion

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

