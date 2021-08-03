By Mary Benson

Independent Marketers at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports have lamented alleged high handedness by the Nigeria Customs Service ,NCS in the ports, following the closure of some bonded terminals.

The directive to shut down the bonded terminals according to them, was handed down by a Deputy Controller General , without a prior notice.

They lamented that the outcome had adverse effects on their businesses as well as the nation’s economy, owing to the accrued demurrage.

The Freight Forwarders, therefore, called on the Federal Government to wade into the matter, informing that several trucks loaded with containers were domiciled at the ports .

One of the union executives who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the directive to shut down the terminals was done verbally .

He said, “ The DCG gave a verbal order without signed documented directives to stop operations on an allegation of Unpaid Assessments by several customs licensed agents and importers operating at the Lagos terminal. The illegal sealing of many bonded terminal premises around the Tin-can Island and Apapa ports in Lagos has attracted avoidable demurrages.

“Despite the intervention of the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council , requesting for the immediate reversal of the verbal directive, including effort to arrange for a formal meeting where facts and figures can be laid bare, bearing in mind that most of the containers have been vandalized by sea pirates, the action of the customs continued .

“ We therefore urge the Federal Government to wade into the matter with a view to resolving the situation so that businesses will not be disrupted”.