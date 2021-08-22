.

The song titled “Mantle of fire” is produced by ace beat maker “Blangothech”.

The artist is renowned for embracing different genres of music style and his ability to appeal to all classes of people while on stage.

According to him “Mantle Of Fire” was inspired by his recent experiences and a way to appreciate God for his love and mercy.

As part of efforts to promote the single, the ace musician shall be featuring it in his stage performances across the nation.

Mantle Of Fire is one of the tracks on Tope Olajengbesi’s forthcoming album, it’s slated for an end of the year release.

With about two decades of experience in the music industry. Tope Olajengbesi has released more than 14 albums alongside a plethora of singles.

The Ijebu Ijesha born artist, who was raised in Ondo/Zaria has shared the stage with the likes of Juju maestro, King Sunny Ade (KSA), Afro Juju exponent, Sir Shina Peters, Fuji musician Pasuma Wonder, and Saheed Osupa, Afro-fusion act, 9ice just to mention a few.

His first headline show in Ibadan, Oyo State, is slated for February 2022.