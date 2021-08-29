Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, better known as Lord Lamba, is a Nigerian Instagram comedian and content creator with a slew of impressive skills that have earned him national acclaim.

Lord Lamba recently took to his social media handle to reveal how hard he worked to achieve success. As a result, he shared pictures of his new car and the keys to his new house.

Meanwhile, his stage name “Lord Lamba” means “Lord or Master of Lies,” as he is well known for telling lies in his comedy skits to get out of challenging situations or to convince others. The verified content creator made skit making, a career path one should pursue if capable, and a primary focus on his social media accounts. As a result, those close to him noticed his amusing personality.

To set himself apart from the plethora of Instagram comedians, he adopted the nickname “Lord Lamba” and began making comedy videos that depict the lies Nigerians tell.

Also, Lord Lamba makes content for laughs and advert campaigns which has seemingly held the apparatus of power in his field. As a result, he encourages his fans to not give up, but to work harder in order to achieve success.

Lord Lamba and his production team, on the other hand, are well-known for modern skit production, and he is the talk of most social media users. This is because no one can deny the magnificent production he and his colleagues put together.

As a result, Lord Lamba has created thousands of comedy skits that are creatively related to his niche, such as All men want is love and attention, Billionaire season (a short story), How to understand a woman, and so on.