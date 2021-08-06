By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command on Friday said it has killed three bandits that attacked police station in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, with explosives.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, who confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, said a Police Inspector died during the gun battle with the bandits.

Abutu, who said the attack happened on Thursday night, said the bandits were subdued by the Police and other gang members fled into bush with gunshot injuries. This was after the bandits had threw their explosives on the roof top of the Orsu Police station.

The Police said: “On 5/8/2021 at about 2135 hours, armed bandits, in their numbers attacked and threw explosives and petrol bombs on top of the roof of Orsu Police station damaging the roof and causing fire outbreak in the station which spread and affected some of the vehicles parked at the parking lot.

“The command’s tactical teams on ground engaged the bandits in a gun duel. And due to the superior fire power of the police the bandits were subdued. Three of the bandits were neutralized and their guns, one pump action gun and two locally made double barrel pistols were recovered while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.”

“Unfortunately, a police inspector lost his life in the attack. Meanwhile, the command is using this medium to call on the good people of Imo State especially, the Orsu community to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the escaped bandits and to report to the nearest police station any person seen with or treating bullet wounds. Also hospitals are advised to ensure that they report any person who come to them for treatment of bullet wounds,” Police said.

