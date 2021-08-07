By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has sent a warning signal to some cultist groups over their planned preparations to adopt and celebrate August 8, 2021, popularly known as “8/8” with retribution among rival gangs and large-scale violence in the state.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, has warned against any illegal gathering, break-down of law and order on Sunday August 8, 2021.

The development, according to a statement issued and signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Adewale Osifeso, made available to journalists in Ibadan on Saturday, which stated that credible and duly processed intelligence by the state’s police command’s intelligence apparatus has revealed that “some hoodlums/ cultists have finalised preparations to adopt and celebrate the 8th of August, 2021, popularly known as “8/8″ with retribution among rival gangs and large-scale violence in the state.”

The statement further stressed that: “In view of this, the Commissioner of police CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc is issuing a strong warning to any person(s) or group under any of these categories with the intent to scuttle the relative tranquility enjoyed in the State to shelve such plans as the Command would not sit in docile stupefaction while hoodlums have a field day.

“Consequently upon this, the Police Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies will clamp down heavily on organizers, leaders and progenitors of such sinister plans whose aims are targeted at triggering needless episodes of retributions, bloodletting and destruction of innocent lives and property.”

“In furtherance to the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure the good people of the State of a comprehensive security coverage which includes an increase in its intelligence, operational and tactical apparatus through visible patrols and intelligence driven stop and search across the length and breadth of the state.”

“To this end, parents, guardians and persons of influence are advised to caution their wards and protégés to refrain from any unlawful gathering or assembly with intent to breach the peace of the land as the State Police Command will arrest and prosecute violators.”

“Also, hoteliers, proprietors of lounges and other recreational facilities are advised against consenting to the use of their facilities/property to aid cult related activities as owners of such facilities are liable for prosecution as well.”

While expressing confidence in the measure of proactivity already in play, the Commissioner of Police urged all and sundry in the state to remain law abiding and vigilant enough to report any suspicious activity to the police command or nearest police formation and to go about their businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation from anyone.

“In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614. The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively.”

Vanguard News Nigeria