The Police in Kebbi have issued cheques for N6.9 million to 12 families who lost officers in active service to the country.



The Commissioner of Police in Kebbi, CP Musa Baba, presented the cheques to the families at a ceremony in the command, a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, in Birnin Kebbi said.



In the statement on Monday the CP said the gesture was not only to support the families of the officers but also aimed at boosting the morale of the serving members of the force.



“The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Alhaji Musa Baba, has presented cheques worth N6,900,000 on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali, to 12 families of deceased Police Officers who lost their lives in active service to their farther land.

“The IGP’s kind gesture is not only limited to supporting the families of deceased police officers but also aimed at boosting the morale of the serving members of the force to do more in the fight against crimes and criminality, as their welfare is paramount,” it said.



The statement also advised the beneficiaries to judiciously use the token in ameliorating their financial needs.



The statement said that the families, full of joy, praised and appreciated the IGP’s kind gesture.



They also prayed for the Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect him in all his future endeavors.

Vanguard News Nigeria