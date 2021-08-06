By Mary Benson & Hauwa Isah

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police command, Christian Udogu, is dead.

The deceased, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, slumped Wednesday night, while watching television with members of his family at home.

He was said to have complained of chest pain and slumped before being rushed to the hospital.

Late Udogu had won several laurels in volleyball and had represented Rivers State in national and international competitions.

Spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the tragic incident in a statement, said: “The Rivers State Police Command regrets to announce the untimely death of DSP Christian Udogu, who slumped and died last night, August 4, 2021, at about 1130 pm, before he could get medical attention.

“Late Christian Udogu, until his death, was the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command.

“His remains have been deposited in the mortuary. Further development will be communicated accordingly.”

