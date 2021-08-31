By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Police Command on Tuesday said it was not aware of any assassination attempt on ex-aide of Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s aide, Mr Abosede Olusegun.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola in a statement said the Commissioner, Mr Olawale Olokode said what the victim reported was a robbery attack on his house and stole his Toyota Camry car, which has since been recovered by police.



The statement reads, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, wishes to set the record straight that, on August 27, 2021, the complainant; Mr Abosede Oluwaseun residing at Alive Hospital area, Dada Estate, Osogbo, reported at Dada Estate Division that, at about 1:30am, some hoodlums trailed his wife to his house and snatched away his Toyota Camry with registration number KRD 956 FN, ash colour 2007 model.



“Also, the hoodlums collected his wife’s ATM card and transferred the sum of N6,000 from his bank account to his wife’s account.



“Immediately the Police received the report, detectives from Dada Estate and other Tactical squads swung into action and chased the hoodlums which led to the recovery of the said stolen vehicle while the hoodlums escaped after removing the front and rear plates number. Since that time, frantic efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits.



“I wish to state categorically that, discreet investigation carried out does not reveal any form of assassination as reported in the news in circulation. The case is purely an armed robbery incident as nobody was killed. Spirited efforts of the Police in combating the fleeing criminals was acknowledged by the complaints.



“Osun State Police Command, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the news, and wishes to warn against the spread or peddling of fake and unconfirmed stories, as such could not only instill fear in the members of the public, but also create unnecessary panic, tension, and commotion in the State”.

Vanguard News Nigeria