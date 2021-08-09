By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State Police command says it has commenced investigation to unravel the cause of death of a 30-year- old woman simply identified as Uduak Obong, her 7-year-old daughter, and her sister identified as Blessing.

It was gathered that the sad incident happened last Wednesday night, August, 4, 2021 at Obio Etoi, Mbierebe Obio, Uyo local government area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, in a statement made available to newsmen Monday, said preliminary findings show that the family of three ate rice and stew before going to bed the night of the sad incident.

His words, “The Command has removed the lifeless bodies and commenced investigation on the cause of death of two sisters identified as UduakObong (30), Blessing (18) and UduakObong’s 7-years -old daughter at their residence at Obio Etoi, near the Nest of Champions International Stadium.

“Preliminary findings shows that they ate rice and stew before going to bed the previous night of the sad incident.

” The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command Mr Andrew Amiengheme has condoled with the deceased family and ordered a discreet investigation while vowing to spare no resources in determining the cause of the death”

The PPRO also disclosed that the police command has arrested one Samuel Cosmos Akpan for allegedly stabbing one Ubong Pelen Solomon to death.

He noted that the suspect was arrested at Idah Okpo Lane, Off Urua Ikpa Road, Uyo by operatives of’ A’ Division, following reliable information from the victim’s brother.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, acting on a report received from one Solomon Pelen Solomon that his brother, one Ubong Pelen Solomon was stabbed by one Samuel Cosmos Akpan after an altercation on 7/8/2021 at about 10am, and that he was taken to University of Uyo (UNIUYO) Medical Centre where he gave up the ghost, Operatives of ‘A’ Division, Barracks Road responded swiftly, located and arrested the suspect at Idah Okpo Lane, Off Urua Ikpa Road, Uyo.

‘The scene of crime was visited and the corpse deposited at the mortuary. Suspect has confessed to the crime and will have his day in court at the completion of investigation”, the PPRO stated

Vanguard News Nigeria