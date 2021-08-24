The suspects

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested three suspected sea pirates, four kidnappers, and 24 others for armed robbery and sundry crime in the state.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday, in Calabar, Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan said it was a new era in Cross River as the Command was ready to bring policing to the domain of citizens in a bid to accomplish the initiative of the Inspector General of Police.

Aminu said: “The Command’s determination is geared towards surmounting the daunting security challenges which include pockets of kidnapping, armed robbery, Cultism and most worrisome of all is intra/inter-communal crises.

” These may not be achieved without the tacit cooperation of the state government, cooperate bodies as well as well-meaning CrossRiverians, we, therefore, appeal for their full collaboration in the fight against criminals and all forms of criminality because security is everybody’s business.

“The Command in performing its statutory functions will not tolerate any unwholesome behaviour from any quarter, whether by individuals or group of persons who may jeopardize the peace of our dear state or pose a threat to law-abiding citizens at any given time,” he said.

CP Aminu disclosed that 31 suspects were arrested within the period under review including 4 suspected sea- pirates, 3 kidnap suspects, armed robbers, rapists amongst others.

Speaking further, the CP lauded the Commander of Anti Kidnapping and Cultism Squad, AKCS, SP A. Awodi and his team for their display of bravery and utmost level of professionalism in the discharge of their duty.

He urged them to keep up the good work while assuring the public that the police will never rest on its oars as they shall continue to remain resolute in discharging its constitutional duties.

One of the suspected sea pirates, 56-year-old Francis Napoleon, who claimed to be a fish merchant denied being involved in any criminal activity adding that he was just doing his normal business along Bakassi and Rivers axis before he was apprehended by the AKCS.

Vanguard gathered that items recovered include 31 wraps of cocaine, Mercedes Benz with Reg. number: CP 603FST, six locally made pistols, one locally-made revolver gun, a vehicle containing 200 hundred litres of sealed hydraulic oil amongst others.

Vanguard News Nigeria