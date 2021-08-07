…I use lawyer’s Identity card to protect myself from criminals – Suspected fake lawyer

…As Police parades armed robbers in Osun

By Shina Abubakar

Muhammed Aliu, who claimed to be a lawyer, has disclosed that he only uses lawyer’s Identity card to protect himself from being harmed by criminals.

Aliu said he had once handed over some criminals to police and had to protect himself from the consequences of his act by pretending to be a legal practitioner.

He disclosed this in Osun state Police Command, Osogbo.

The suspect, who claimed to be a drop out Law student of University of Ikirun in Kwara state said the I.D card was given to him by a human rights lawyer he met in Ibadan after paying the sum of N100,000 to him.

He added that he was arrested when he went to the police station in Ede to check his friend who was arrested after a church was burgled.

“When I was doing a programme on the radio, I met a man who promised to give me an Identity card. I dropped out in the faculty of law, University of Ilorin. I don’t have money to pay for my school. I used my school fees to buy a motorcycle when my father and brother died.

“One Odeleye who is a lawyer issued an identity card to me after collecting N100,000. He promised that he will attach me with someone, which will give me opportunity to go back to school.

“I have never went to defend any matter in court before because I have not been called to bar nor finish school. I have not bailed anyone before except the time I took criminals to Ataoja police station”, he said.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, said the suspect was arrested when he presented himself as a lawyer at the station to secure the release of a suspect.

He added that upon searching his house, many charms were recovered and the suspect confessed to be using charms to influence other lawyers in court and judges.

Olokode further disclosed that three suspected armed robbers, Kolapo Kehinde, 23, Oyeniyi Sodiq, 27, and Olatunji Saheed, 21, were on August 1, 2021 arrested after robbing their victims of a Cargo lady motorcycle along Osogbo-Iragbiji road.

He added that a cut to size single barrel gun, laptop, the said motorcycle and five cartridges were recovered from them, adding that the suspects would be arraigned in court in due course.

