



The police command in Jigawa, has arrested six students, for allegedly entering a man’s house and forcefully barbing his head.

The command Public Relations Officer, ASP Lawan Shiisu, said this in a statement in Dutse on Tuesday.

Shiisu said the suspects were arrested on Aug. 27, after one Ibrahim Sambo of Yalwawa area of Dutse, reported to the police that they had on Aug. 20, illegally entered his house at about 1 a.m. and forcefully barbed his head.

He said that the complainant alleged that he became sick two days after the incident.

“On Aug. 27, at about 1600hrs, one Ibrahim Sambo of Yalwawa quartres of Dutse, reported that on Aug. 20, at about 1000hrs, some students of Federal University Dutse and Jigawa Polytechnic, Dutse, entered his house, restrained him and forcefully barbed his hair and left.

“And after two days, his health started failing and he became sick,” Shiisu said.

The spokesperson added that upon receipt of the complain, police detectives swung into action and arrested the six students aged between 18 and 19 in connection with the offence.

“The suspects, who confessed to the crime, will be charged to court upon completion of investigation,” he said.

Shiisu added that the police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of four other suspects who were at large.