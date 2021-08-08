.

…recover guns, cartridges, tricycle, India hemp

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

Police in Delta State, Sunday, said it has three suspected armed robbers and two illicit drug dealers during a “stop and search” in some parts of the State.

The Police Commissioner in the State, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali in a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “On 05/08/2021 at about 1830hrs, dragon patrol team 018 while on stop and search duty at Aladja road by Igbeki junction intercepted three (3) boys riding on a daylong motorcycle with Reg No. GE 225 UT.

“The boys on sighting the police jumped off from the motorcycle and tried to escape, however, one of the suspects Henry Godwin ‘m’ 30yrs old of Ujevwu village in Udu LGA was arrested, upon searching the suspect, one locally-made gun and two (2) live cartridges were recovered from him. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

“On 05/08/2021 at about 1030hrs dragon patrol team 05 while on stop and search along Agbor/Urhonigbe road intercepted one blue colour TVS tricycle with Reg no: AFZ 716 YN with two occupants. On sighting the police, One of the occupants immediately jumped and escaped into a nearby bush while one Sunday Nwite ‘m’ age 26yrs of Umuezei quarters Asaba was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the tricycle from where it was parked somewhere in Sapele and was on his way to Asaba to sell the tricycle. A manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing.

: On 7/8/2021 at about 0930hrs safer highway patrol team 018 stationed along Agbor Alifikede boundary between Delta and Edo state while conducting stop and search intercepted and arrested one Samuel Ikpi ‘m’ age 28yrs who reside at Odigbo new town Ondo State and Eunice Samuel ‘f’ age 25yrs who claimed to be the wife of the first suspect.

“Upon search, one locally fabricated revolver pistol and a locally made short gun with it two cartridges were recovered from them. Other items recovered include Five android phones, power bank, twenty-five sim cards of different networks, 1hp Laptop. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of the aro-barger confraternity.

“Similarly on 5/8/2021 the same safer highway patrol team while conducting stop and search around Agbor arrested one Odili Innocent ‘m’ age 40yrs of Idogbo area Benin. On searching the suspect, one locally-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him. The investigation is ongoing.

“On 05/08/21 at about 2030hrs surveillance team attached to crack squad Asaba raided suspected drug dealers hideout in Ozoro community. During the raid, two suspects one Elo Edinburgh ‘f’ and Joy Edinburh’f’ were arrested, exhibit recovered from them includes 700 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp, 29 wraps of loud, one packet of loud, 33 ties of cocaine ice, 6pcs of moly hard drugs, 2 sachets of tramadol, 13 capsules of swinol, 14 packets of Rizlers. The investigation is ongoing”.

The Police Commissioner in the statement urged members of the public to continue to partner with the police by giving timely and useful information that could help in tackling crime and criminality in the state while advising Deltans to be law-abiding.

