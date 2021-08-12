The Police Command in Ogun on Thursday said it had arrested three suspects who allegedly looted a company warehouse at Opic Estate, Agbara in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of the state.



The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, in Ota, Ogun on Thursday.



Oyeyemi said that operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday arrested the three suspects while committing the alleged crime at a warehouse belonging to Sky Industry Limited



“The suspects were arrested following an information received at Agbara Divisional Headquarters that some hoodlums are vandalizing and looting the warehouse of the company.



“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agbara Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, mobilised his detectives to the scene where the three-member syndicate were rounded up at about 4:p.m.,” he said.



According to the PPRO, the detectives recovered from the suspects, one Iveco truck with registration number AKD 747 XZ with which they were conveying one Forklift, one 300KVA generator and one 25 KVA generator, property of the company.



He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Ajogun, had ordered for the arraignment of the suspects in court on conclusion of a thorough investigation in the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria