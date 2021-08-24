.

By Juliet Umeh

Ride hailing app, Plentywaka, has said its app has moved close to half a million people across the country in just a few years of operation, saying the feat signifies tremendous acceptance of the app by Nigerians.

The technology start-up just recently secured $1.2 m funding from Tronto-based platform, The Xchange, two months ago and has now acquired one of Ghana’s leading mobility start-ups, Stabus.

The company said the move is a step to deepen its ambition of building the largest shared mobility platform on the African continent.

Co-Founder & CEO, Onyeka Akumah, said: “Today, we have moved close to half a million people and that’s a credit to the effort of my team and our investors who continue to believe and support our growth with their investments.

“The investment in Plentywaka attracted a wide range of investors from Canada, the United States, China, and Nigeria.

He noted that The Xchange led this seed round while Techstars followed on their previous investment in Plentywaka to participate in the round as well.

Akumah said: “Isidore is a brilliant entrepreneur and we are excited about having him and his team execute our plans for the Ghanaian market as Plentywaka Ghana’s operations commences on the 16th of September in Accra.

“In addition to our work in Ghana, we are also really happy about the progress we’ve made in Nigeria as well to scale our Dailywaka service that provides bus-stop to bus-stop transportation service for thousands of commuters among others,” Akumah said.

Since launch in 2019, by Ghanaian Tech enthusiast, Isidore Kpotufe, Stabus has moved over 100,000 people in Accra, the capital city of Ghana. It will now be known as Plentywaka Ghana with the mobility platform offering a range of low-cost and premium vehicles which include cars, mini-vans, and buses for public transportation.

With this development, Kpotufe will become the Country Manager of Plentywaka Ghana and will be joined by the current team of Stabus.

Founder and Managing Partner of The Xchange, Todd Finch, said: “The Xchange is on a mission to fuel purpose-driven founders with the capital and resources they need to realize the world-changing potential of their ideas.

“Given Onyeka’s proven track record, his teams’ undeniable thirst for making an impact, and Plentywaka’s impressive growth, we knew this was an opportunity we wanted to invest in.”