Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the recent attacks in Plateau State was an affront on national security.

There has been tension in Plateau after 22 travellers returning to Ondo State from Bauchi were killed and another 14 injured along Rukuba highway in Jos North LGA of the state.

Five people were killed on August 17 at Chando-Zrrechi village, Miango district of Bassa LGA of the state.

Also, a police commander and a vigilante were on Monday killed by gunrunners in Kwoi village, Mangu LGA.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Atiku condemned the recurring attacks while sympathising with the families of the victims.

He said since Plateau was Nigeria’s pride, it shouldn’t be a theatre of blood-letting.

Atiku said: “The recurring attacks on Jos stand condemned. The Plateau has been a pride of the country and should not be a theatre of blood-letting.

“This recent attack on the city of Jos, like all others before it and everywhere else, is an affront to our national security.

“We must do our all to protect the Plateau, its people and its heritage of hospitality. I mourn the victims of this new attack and sympathise with their loved ones.”

