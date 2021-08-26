Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered the immediate evacuation of students of Delta origin from crisis troubled Jos, the Plateau state capital, following renewed crisis and security concerns in the North Central state.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student’s Affairs, Comrade Jerry Ehiwario, said that the evacuation exercise commenced on Thursday, August 26.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his prompt approval for the exercise, adding that the lives of Delta students were very dear to the state.

Ehiwaro also commended the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah for his proactiveness and prompt response.

He stated further that 3 buses with police escort have been despatched to move Delta students from the troubled zone.

“When we heard about the incident in Jos, I wrote to the governor, informing him on the need to evacuate students of Delta origin from the crisis zone.

“The governor graciously approved the evacuation which commenced today Thursday, August 26.

“With this approval, Governor Okowa has once again demonstrated his love for Delta students by ensuring that their safety is a topmost priority to the state government.

“On behalf of my colleagues and NADESTU, we thank our dear governor and father figure, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his intervention in saving the lives of our brothers and sisters from the crisis zone,” Ehiwario added.