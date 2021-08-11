

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Tuesday 10 August 2021 arrested 8 suspects in connection with the shooting of 3 women on a farm close to Rafin Bauna general area in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

A statement by Major Eli Lazarus, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said, “The troops earlier responded to a distress call that 3 women were shot on their farm close to Rafin Bauna by unknown gun men.

“Troops immediately mobilized to the scene and discovered 2 of the 3 women were shot dead on the spot, while one of the women sustained gunshot wounds.

“The bodies were recovered while the injured woman was evacuated to a medical facility for medical care. Unfortunately she later died while receiving treatment.

“The general area was immediately cordoned off and 8 suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting incidence.

“The suspects are currently in the custody of OPSH and are undergoing interrogation.

“The Commander OPSH Major General Ibrahim Ali has once again charged personnel to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to clamp down on criminal elements in the communities.

“The Commander also urged law abiding citizens to always make use of the help center lines distributed to provide information to troops for prompt action.

“He reassured of his commitment to deal decisively with those bent on causing trouble in Plateau state and environs.”