A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Fani Kayode on Tuesday in Jos urged people of Plateau to forgive one another and live peacefully.

Kayode said the call to co-exist peacefully had become necessary following recent attacks in the state.

The ex-minister, who made the call when he paid a condolence visit to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, said that forgiveness was critical for the state to heal from the series of attacks it experienced.

According to him, unity and love among residents is required for peace.

“The path of peace is the only path regardless of the hurt over the past years,’’ he said.

He said his visit was to commiserate with the governor and people of the state over recent attacks in some local government areas in the state, saying the incidences were very disturbing.

The ex-minister said that mutual respect in spite of ethno religious differences was required for understanding and harmonious co-existence, and called against ethnic profiling during attacks and reprisals.

Kayode alleged that perpetrators of attacks in the state were external forces and condemned the killing of innocent persons as a result of ethnic profiling.

“We need peace, love, bridge building and understanding among the various communities and people of Nigeria across all lines, whether religious, party or ethnic.

“We must come together as one and we must stop the killings, we must stop the hate, and we must not be motivated by anger.

“We must be motivated only by love and that is the only way forward if we are to avoid a major conflict in the future,’’ he said .

Responding, Gov Lalong thanked him for the show of solidarity as well as his call for peace across the nation.

He said the state which had groomed both local and international personalities in sports, entertainment and business industry, was being targeted by criminals for destruction.

The governor said the visit of the ex -minister, who was a role model for the youth, would spur them to become law abiding and desist from being used for evil acts.

Similarly, the Izere Joint Traditional Council in Plateau, led by its chairman, Rev. Isaac Wakili paid a condolence visit to the governor to commiserate with him over the loss of lives and property in the recent attacks in the state.

They pledged their support for the success of his administration, and prayed for wisdom to enable him discharge his duties.