The world is gradually becoming increasingly connected. The United States has become the place for people to migrate to make their dreams a reality. Over 4 million Arab Americans are residing in different states in America.

They have heavily influenced and contributed to the culture, achievements, and history of the United States. Despite their significant contribution, racial inequalities have been part of their primary social concerns.

After the post 9/11 attack, Arab Americans struggled as they were left out of the picture for racial justice. According to a report by Arab American Institute (AAI) says about 4 million Arab Americans residing in the United States are facing this injustice year after year.

The Arab American foundation worked on state-level changes to make April the national Arab American heritage month (NAAHM) but they failed to do so. Eventually, Pierre Subeh is the person who was successful and made April the National Arab American Heritage Month through his marketing campaign.

Pierre was awarded as a young entrepreneur when he earned a 6-figure profitable business at just the mere age of 17. Following an impressive educational qualification, he graduated from the Florida Virtual School in the Curaçao American Preparatory School Institute, he also attended Harvard Business School under a fully paid scholarship opportunity to their CORe program. Subeh is a columnist on business and marketing for Forbes and several other major publications.

He grew up in three different countries with so many unique and conflicting cultures, which shaped him to become a messenger for connection and a translator of traditions. He considers himself a citizen of the world rather than of just one country. He was born in the Mediterranean coastal city of Latakia, Syria. Then we moved to a beautiful Caribbean Island called Curaçao. When he was just 11-years old, leaving his entire family behind.

Pierre will also be launching a new TV show called Pierre Explains Everything; A modern take on educational docu-series, but with a fun and modern twist. The docu-series titled “Pierre Explains Everything” will have episodes streaming on YouTube, Facebook Watch, and Amazon Prime Video with a podcast to accompany it with the same title.

Pierre stated, "My show is going to make education fun again, we send our kids to school and pay a fortune to attend universities, but we barely know about how business works in real life and how the world revolves around us—I plan to make that leap which will educate millions of aspiring leaders, corporate professionals, and audiences of all ages".

