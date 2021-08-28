Barely, a week after the passage of the nation’s Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), into law, Dorman Long Engineering Limited, an Oilfield Equipment, Structural Steel, and Engineering Fabrication Company, has commenced the training and capacity building of 40 youths in Imo State.

The youths, participating in the 12-month professional and vocational training, are drawn from Assa North’s four cluster communities (Assa, Ochia, Awarra & Obile) and Ohaji/Egbema’s seven access cluster communities (Avu, Obosima, Obuomadike, Umunwaku, Ohoba, Obitti & Umuapu), where the Assa North – Ohaji South Gas project is located.

According to Dorman Long, the programme, which flagged off at Mudaime University, Irrua, Edo State, on August 24, 2021, would enable the youths to acquire practical skills in the areas of project management, welding, fitting, scaffolding, rigging & lifting, electrical installations, electrical engineering & drafting, carpentry, building technology & drafting, ICT & telecoms, surveys, quality and safety training.

The company said the skills would enable them to play active roles in the gas project, earn livelihoods and create value, thus assisting to promote lasting peace for operations in the host communities.

The managing director, Dorman Long Engineering Limited, Engr. Giorgio Macchiavello, who was represented by Nigerian Content Development Manager, Engr. Akeem Adetunji, said: “On behalf of Dorman Long Engineering, it is my pleasure to welcome our distinguished visitors and regulator of the oil and gas industry, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB officials, our highly esteemed client and sponsor of this laudable programme, Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, the Human Capital Development, HCD training facilitator, Mudiame Welding Institute and the professional and vocational students, who are the direct beneficiaries of this laudable programme that has the propensity to launch these community youths onto greater heights in life.”

Similarly, the Project Manager, Mr. Onyekachi Nwosu, said: “In line with the Nigerian Content Human Capacity Initiative Implementation guideline, Dorman Long Engineering Limited in conjunction with Shell Petroleum Development Company is committed to the sustainable development of Host Communities wherever its projects are located.”

General Manager, Corporate Relations, SPDC, Mr. Igo Weli, who commended Dorman Long Engineering Limited and others for their roles in the training, said: “SPDC’s continuing work on the Assa North–Ohaji South Gas Project will attract further benefits to Imo State and to the domestic gas aspirations of Nigeria.”

However, commenting on the development, Chairman, Dorman Long Engineering Limited, Timi Austen-Peters, said: Dorman Long Engineering has contributed to Nigeria’s industrial and infrastructure development over the years and continues to play a leading role in meeting the needs of the Oil and Gas, Telecommunications, Power and other heavy industries by providing a ready local supply of international standard products and services which previously could only be obtained as imports.”