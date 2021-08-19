A map of Nigeria

By Sebastine Obasi

Quest Oil and Engineering Services Limited, an indigenous energy provider has expressed optimism that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) will unlock investments in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking in an interaction with a select media, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Dele Goke stated that the PIA will change Nigeria’s oil and gas sector for the better. “The PIA will mark a new dawn and the beginning of a major repositioning in the Nigerian oil and gas industry”. “Thankfully, with the presidential assent to the PIB, the world will finally take notice of our industry once again”. Following the acquisition of Ascon Oil Company Limited, (the first private bulk white Petroleum products storage, sales, and distribution channel) in 2019, the CEO stated that the company aims to deepen its footprint in the downstream sector as it sees a major boost in its operations by 1st quarter of 2022.

The acquisition led to the on-going overhauling, restructuring and rebranding of ASCON to Quest. According to the CEO, this action falls under its initial goal of integrating all of its offerings under the Quest umbrella while providing the best petroleum products. “It gives us great pleasure to contribute our quota to national economic growth by providing clean and affordable petroleum services to Nigerians. Our investment in the downstream sector symbolizes our reinvigorated strategy for the Nigerian market. This is in fulfilment of our goal of providing affordable, clean, reliable and sustainable energy to all in line with the United Nations SDG 7”, Goke stated.

Also speasking, Dele Taiwo, Chief Operating Officer of the company stated that Quest has aligned itself with the federal government’s decade of gas concept. “Riding on the declaration by the Minister of state, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, to dedicate the new decade to the promotion and adoption of natural gas as the fuel of choice for national growth, we have channeled significant resources towards optimizing our service portfolio, not just to provide better quality of services to our customers, but also to create a sustainable energy ecosystem that aligns with our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals”, he said. He explained that after PIA, the next big thing that has happened to the Nigerian oil and gas industry is the Nigerian Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

According to him, the move will create a level playing field for investors and catalyze the development of Nigeria’s vast gas resources which as of today, stands at about 206.53 trillion cubic feet. “Quest Gas and Power, a strategic business unit of Quest, is highly ambitious, with engagements in several active projects including the captive and distributed power space. In the Gas sector Quest Gas and Power is planning to build a gas storage facility of a capacity of10,000 MT scalable to 15,000MT in Delta State, a Composite Cylinder Manufacturing Plant with an LPG Bottling Plant to leverage the gas value chain.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Business Operations, Dr. Ochuwa George said the company’s innovative safety architecture is a demonstration of its goal to sustain and build on its track record of zero-fatality in the past decade. “In the next five years, one of our top priorities is to operate a business that evolves with time, while leveraging trends and technology to deliver quality products and services to our customers”, she said.