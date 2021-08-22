By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As reactions continue to pour in as a result of President Muhammadu Buhari signing the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, into law, the newly elected Chairman of Ijaw National Congress, INC, Abuja Chapter, Dr Ebizimor Okolo, weekend, called for justice over three per cent allocated in the Petroleum Industrial Act, PIA, 2021 to host communities.

Okolo stated this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after he was elected Chairman of INC, Abuja Chapter, where he expressed disappointment of the allocation of three per cent said they will see how this could be reversed despite the signing of PIB into law by Buhari.

He said: “The Ijaw nation happens to be the fourth largest tribe in Nigeria and by implication the geographic expression called Niger Delta, the Ijaws are in majority, spanning to about 16 million people.

“If we are talking about stability, by implication if the Niger Delta is not stable then the Nigerian political situation is not stable, and Ijaws being the largest tribe in the Niger Delta makes us major stakeholder in the Niger Region.

“So, stability in the Niger Delta region is so paramount but so many things have happened in the country undermining the Ijaws, and as leaders in the Ijaw nation, we are trying our best to make sure that we calm the frayed nerves of indigenes of the Ijaw nation because if we have a calm Ijaw nation then we have a calm Niger Delta, which applies to the nation at large.

“We have a lot of programmes; interactive, empowerment, and others, and we will talk to our young people, engage the Federal Government to ensure that our aspirations are met.

“All that we desire is we are given the right place as the geese that lay the golden eggs we should not be rubbished or taken for granted.

“On the PIA that as far as the Ijaw nation is concerned as signed by President Muhammadu Buhari considers it as slap on our face.

“Now, look at the formula, the people already being punished because they have resources; there is no farmland, fishes in the sea, rivers, streams, lakes and ponds due to pollution we cannot use them anymore, and now you are telling us that you are giving us three per cent as host communities while you are giving to frontier basins like they assume there is oil there, for instance, the Benue Trough, you allocate 30 per cent, then those of us that are suffering there is nothing.

“The three per cent is a slap on us because at the national level of INC it has been said, and this is another round of violence they are calling for. We are engaging our youths as far as engaging the Federal Government on this Act so that we want justice and equity in the Nigerian space.”

However, in his acceptance speech, he (Okolo) described his election as Chairman, INC, Abuja Chapter, along with other members of the exco as fresh mandate, special honour, and call to service delivery to the Ijaw community in Abuja and the Ijaw nation in general.

As the newly elected Chairman of this organization, the task of championing a visionary leadership and meritorious service for the progress and development of our people is not going to be a tea party, considering the obvious funding challenges confronting the Chapter.

“However, with the unflinching support and cooperation of Congress, the sky will be our starting point in our effort in ensuring service delivery.

“INC Abuja is very unique, especially because is I the only Chapter that plays host to the three zones of INC and the seat of power of the Federal Government. It is therefore important for us to explore the uniqueness of this Chapter to accomplish great objectives”, he stated.

He also said to hit the ground running all names of Ijaws in Abuja will be collated through the support of the various Ijaw community associations in order to build a comprehensive data base.

He also said all will be done to reach out to political and appointed leaders in government and also in the private sector to form formidable force of INC, especially in Abuja, as they will be mobilized from all works of life in order to achieve sustainable development for the betterment of the Ijaws.

Earlier, the National Secretary, INC, Engr Ebipamowei Wodu, who came to monitor the elections predicted a free and fair election based on the credibility and capability of conducting the elections that will be acceptable to all as it was done at the national level.

Speaking on the bouncing back of INC, he said the organization is repositioned to give the best of service by giving the Ijaw nation a sense of belonging in the Nigerian political process.

However, he also frowned at the three per cent allocation in the PIA to host communities largely made up by Ijaw communities, and said it is unacceptable, and that position has been made long ago, and consultations are ongoing to determine their action.

Vanguard News Nigeria