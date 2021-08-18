Erefoluwa Keka,

A veteran in Chevron Nigeria Limited GMoU governance model on grassroots development, Erefoluwa Keka, has advised host communities to multinational oil and gas companies, to immediately design an actionable template for the efficient utilization of the estimated $500m that makes up 3 percent of equity share of oil and gas companies operating in their area as reflected in the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday.

Keka, who gave the advice in a statement released in Warri, Delta State on Wednesday, August noted that while oil and gas producing communities have a right to agitate for a better deal in terms of equity share, the National Assembly and the Presidency, deserve commendation for eventually making the Petroleum Industry Act a reality, after several years of debate on the PIB.

According to him, indigenes of the host communities should design the template in such a way that people of integrity and pedigree, should be engaged in managing the Host Communities’ Trust Fund efficiently, so as to attract reputable construction companies in the execution of sustainable infrastructural projects in the coastal as well as upland oil and gas bearing communities of the Niger Delta.

He stated: “We have been agitating for the development of the communities, which lack electricity, potable water, shore protection, canalization, sand filling, internal and external roads as well as enabling environment for wealth creation and jobs for our people. Our communities have been neglected for several years. Most people are suffering from the effects of oil and gas exploration. The creation of a special fund for oil and gas communities will go a long way in addressing the injustice, if we do the needful right now, instead of engaging in fruitless conversation because time is of the essence.”