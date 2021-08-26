By Henry Umoru

THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have resolved to work with the Steering Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to oversee the process of the implementation of the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill into law headed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Rising from the 33rd Teleconference meeting, the governors set up a Committee chaired by the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule for this purpose, with governors of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu; Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun; AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara; Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna state as members.

In a Communique signed by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, the governors also resolved not to speak on the recent Federal High Court Judgment on Value Added Tax ( (VAT) until all litigations regarding the matter are were concluded.

The Communique read, “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting today, deliberated on several issues of national importance and thereafter resolved accordingly:

On COVID-19 Vaccine Administration, the Forum received an update on the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out for the country from the Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who informed members that 3,363 vaccination sites across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT have been designated for the roll out of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination. Members reiterated their commitment to provide leadership and oversight for the effective flag-off and implementation of the second phase of the vaccination exercise.

“On a related matter, members resolved to take additional measures to curb the resurgence of the spread of Covid-19 virus by working with the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) to develop applicable guidelines.

“The Forum’s Senior Health Advisor, Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab briefed Governors on the emerging cholera outbreak in the country which has so far affected 23 States, with over 47,000 cases recorded. State Governors took a common position on a holistic approach to addressing Health Security challenges by domesticating the National Action Plan for Health Security with the support from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to build core health security capacities in surveillance, laboratory network, emergency operations and workforce in all States.

” Following an update by Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab regarding the ongoing strike action by members of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the Forum resolved to take a mediatory role to facilitate dialogue between NARD and the affected States.

” On the recent Federal High Court Judgment on Value Added Tax (VAT), the Forum resolved not to make any pronouncements until all litigations regarding the matter were concluded.

” On the Petroleum Industry Bill recently assented to by Mr. President, following an update by the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi, the meeting resolved to work with the Steering Committee set up by Mr. President to oversee the process of the implementation of the Act headed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on the areas of concern to the Forum. A Committee for this purpose Chaired by the Governor of Nasarawa with membership of the Governors of Abia, Ogun Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Gombe and Kaduna was constituted.

“After a presentation by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo, on opportunities to strengthen collaboration between the Agency and States, Governors resolved that each State nominate a focal person who will work with the REA to coordinate rural electrification projects in all States. This collaboration between States and REA will target among others, increase in energy access through new solar connections; and increased local content in off-grid solar value chains, including the assembly or manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions.”

Vanguard News Nigeria