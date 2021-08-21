Former All Progressives Congress APC Senatorial candidate in Edo Central, Edo State, Chief Chief Francis Inegbeniki has said President Muhammadu Buhari and National Assembly should not allow the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to manage the 3% funds meant for host communities in the Petroleum Industry Act.

Inegbeniki, a member of Board of Trustees BOT of HOSTCOM, in a statement on Friday, condemned the comment by Senator Godswill Akpabio to set up Trust Fund in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to manage 3% host communities funds.

The APC chieftain said Senator Akpabio should be reminded that the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari has graciously appointed PIA Implementation Committee, led by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, adding that Akpabio should not interfere in the assignment of the PIA Committee.

” Senator Godswill Akpabio should focus and concerned himself on the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. The President, Muhammadu Buhari and National Assembly made no provision for Senator Akpabio and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in the PIA to manage the 3% host communities funds, therefore, Akpabio should perish the thought to manage the 3% host communities funds”.

He continued ” PIA is a product of Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and the Petroleum Ministry which has direct dealings with host communities is expected to coordinate and work closely with the Host communities on the remittances and management of the 3% funds for the host communities. I urge President Buhari, National Assembly, Timipre Sylva and host communities in Niger Delta to disregard Akpabio’s ill-conceived and suspicious plan on the 3% host communities funds”.

Inegbeniki warned that Host Communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas HOSTCOM, will not hesitate to mobilise host communities in Niger Delta to resist Senator Akpabio’s plan and attempt to mislead President Buhari over the management of the 3% host communities funds.