By Nnamdi Ojiego & Ephraim Oseji

The Ijaw National Congress, INC, has described as grossly inadequate, the three per cent allocation for the oil-producing communities in the recently accented Petroleum Industrial Act, PIA.

The INC’s National Vice President, Chief Atamuno Ajubo, stated this on Thursday after observing the election of Ijaw leaders in Lagos.

According to him, the entire Ijaw nation was not happy with some sections of the new Act.

He said: “The issue we have with the new Act is the allocation of 3% to the oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta. It is grossly inadequate except you are not familiar with the terrain of the region. Niger Delta is the worse region in Nigeria in terms of infrastructure and development.

“We are not happy. However, the INC is still working on it. It’s a law and laws are subject to amendment. So, we are very optimistic that after due consultation and presentation, with the engagement of the government and dialoguing with the National Assembly, we will have a positive result and will get what we want”, he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Timi Ebikari Posibwas, has been elected the Lagos Chairman of the Ijaw National Congress, INC.

In the keenly contested election held at the Nigeria Railway Recreational Center, Ebutte Meta, he defeated his closet rival with one vote only.

Of the 46 votes cast, Posibwas got 22 while his other opponents, Harry Tonye and Benedict Jerusalem polled 21 and one vote respectively. There were two void votes.

Other members of the newly elected executive committee are: Akpos Triumphant, Vice Chairman; Agbereowei Benson, Secretary; Barrister Agbeotu Patrick, Legal Adviser; Chief Gilbert Prenanagha, Treasurer; Mary Ayakpo, Organizing Secretary; Posibi Zion, Auditor; Bob Manuel Helen, Financial Secretary; Feimowei Friday, Assistant Secretary; and Philip Ololo, Publicity Secretary.

Speaking after the election, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Barrister Oloppele Cyrus, expressed happiness that the exercise was successful and peaceful and encouraged the winners to be magnanimous in victory.

He also charged the new executive committee to secure office space for the organization and always make the interest of Ijaw nation their top priority.

Reacting, the newly elected chairman commended the electoral committee members for a peaceful exercise and thanked the delegates for their votes and patience.

He also lauded the efforts of the outgoing executive for their numerous people-oriented initiatives, promising to build on the foundation already on the ground.

“I give credit to the former excos, they did very well and we are going to build on their successes. There’s going to be a paradigm shift in Lagos INC. We are going to do something others have never done before. We will work for the unity of Ijaw people in Lagos. Our main focus is to bring every Ijaw in Lagos together and carry everybody along. We will also focus on women and youths empowerment”, he promised.