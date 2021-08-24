His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II the Ooni of Ife was on hand, weekend, as he joined other preeminent traditional rulers to witness the coronation of Olu of Warri, Omoba Tsola Emiko, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III

While congratulating the newly installed Olu of Warri, the Ooni said, “Today the 21st Day of this month, August, you are the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom in the 21st century; a very fantastic coincidence and we are all very delighted to welcome you on board as one of our brother kings

“You can feel the energy in the air in the Itsekiri Kingdom; you are loved by your people. You are indeed loved by your people. I want to appeal to you; you are the father of the entire Itsekiri Kingdom now. You are the father to the good, you are the father to the bad, and you are the father to the ugly. You have to embrace the entire kingdom of Warri people, extend a hand of fellowship to all and sundry, and make sure that your leadership is fatherly.

“I want to thank all the chiefs of the entire Warri Kingdom, for all their support and their dedication and to uphold the heritage of the Warri people.

“We are very happy, I am particularly very happy because we have a very charismatic King, a very handsome king and adorable king that God has bestowed on the entire Warri People and we are all here to rejoice with you and your amiable queen for today

“God almighty and the spirit of our ancestors will continue to guide you, guard you, and lead you right in all the decisions you will be making on this throne of your forebears. We love and we appreciate and we will work with you

“As the co-chairman of the Traditional rulers’ council of our dear country, please be rest assured that we are one and as one of our own, as a first-class traditional ruler from Delta state, we are very proud of you,” Ooni said.

The coronation event happened in the ancient city of Warri, the commercial capital of Delta State, and attracted various prominent Nigerians, traditional rulers, politicians, and a host of dignitaries from far and near who converged on Warri to honor Omoba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko as he was crowned the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom.

His Imperial Majesty, highly revered Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who is the 51st Ooni of Ife said he was certain that the newly-crowned Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, will carry on the time-honored 500 years noble tradition of the Itsekiri nation.

Omoba Tsola Emiko was on May 5, 2021, announced as the Olu of Warri by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amataserunlege, on behalf of Warri Traditional Council following the demise of the 20th monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

See more photos below…