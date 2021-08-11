PDP stakeholders chide Atiku for abandoning PDP in time of crisis

By Dirisu Yakubu

Atiku Abubakar

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, berated former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar for failing to help the party resolve the leadership crisis which almost tore it into shreds.

The PDP has been engulfed in crises for weeks, leading to the calls for the resignation of the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Leaders of the party, including serving Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, Board of Trustees members, former Ministers and National Executive Committee members, among others, however, after series of meetings, however resolved that the party’s national Convention should be held in October, this year rather than December.

The stakeholders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity wondered why Atiku, who is believed to be nursing interest in the 2023 presidency, was nowhere to be found when other leaders of the party were working hard to restore peace in the party.

A PDP chieftain of Northern extraction said:

“Is this how he (Atiku) wants to be supported to become the candidate of our party in 2023? When we needed him to help find solutions to the crisis in the party, he was not there for us.”

Another leader noted with regrets that, “In all of these, Atiku, who is one of the strongest leaders of PDP, failed to identify with the party at the time he was needed most.

“The only time his voice was heard was when he was accused of been the brain behind the travail of Secondus,” he added.

The former Vice President, had on Wednesday last week, denied insinuation that his visit to Port Harcourt recently, fueled agitations for the removal of Secondus.

Atiku said, in his reaction then, that it was ridiculous to say he’s the one behind the move to sack Secondus when he’s promoting peace and stability in the party.

In a telephone chat with newsmen, the Media Adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe had said, “It is a beer parlour talk, it is also mischief. Why will a former Vice President be behind the plot to sack PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus? What will be is interest?

He added, “Someone who has commenced the process of having conversations with stakeholders of the party on reconciliation? A man who has encouraged processes aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the party?

“Aside from his trip to Port Harcourt, he also held similar one in Delta. And he has more in the offing. Why will he promote peace and stability in the party and be behind moves to sack Secondus? It’s ridiculous for anyone to talk about this.

“Atiku understands the Constitution of the PDP and what the party stated about tenure for party leadership. So he cannot be working against something that he understands and promotes.”

The denial notwithstanding, Atiku, the stakeholders maintained, has not lived up to expectation of party members in the past few weeks.

