By Onozure Dania

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2023 Delta State governorship aspirant, Solomon Oruarefe, has said the PDP is the only hope for Nigerians.



He spoke at an interactive session with students of Dennis Osadebe University, Anwai near Asaba, Delta State, where he went to declare his ambition to run for the number one job in the state.



Oruarefe highlighted the problems confronting the country and achievements of the leading political parties, All Progressives Congress, APC, and PDP so far, noting that PDP is better and is people’s oriented, which “is why I am contesting under the PDP.”



Oruarefe, who scored Governor Ifeanyi Okowa high in sectors of the economy so far, challenged other aspirants in the contest to a debate on how to improve on the achievements of Okowa, adding that youths can govern the state.



He said: “We the youths are never too young to run for any elective position in this country. Something is working for us which they do not have; we have God on our side and the voice of the people.”



Oruarefe assured that if elected as governor of Delta State in the next general election, he would cater for the needs of other aged groups.

A member of his team, Markson Eshiesimua, advised youths not to allow themselves to be used by mischievous politicians to achieve their selfish aims in subsequent elections, charging them to get their PVCs, as it was their only power to effect any meaningful change in governance.



Students, who spoke to our correspondent shortly after the event, praised Evangelist Oruarefe for his courage and erudite submissions.

Vanguard News Nigeria